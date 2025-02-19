Former Vice President Kamala Harris Signs With CAA

Former Vice President Kamala Harris has signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation in all areas, with a focus on speaking engagements and publishing, the agency announced on Tuesday.

The agency will work closely with Harris on her post-White House initiatives, creating strategic opportunities that expand her platform in support of the issues she has championed throughout her decades-long career in public service.

This marks a return to the agency for Harris, which previously represented the then-U.S. Senator prior to her being sworn in as the 49th Vice President of the United States – the first woman, the first Black American and the first South Asian American to be elected to the position. She made history again as the first Black woman and first South Asian woman nominated for president by a major political party.

Harris is set to receive the Chairman’s Award at this weekend’s 56th NAACP Image Awards.

The award goes to individuals who “excel in public service and leverage their unique platforms to ignite and drive meaningful change,” per the NAACP. Past honorees include Samuel L. Jackson, Tyler Perry, Amanda Gorman, Danny Glover, Maxine Waters, Ruby Dee and President Barack Obama when he was still a senator.

“Vice President Kamala Harris is more than a leader — she is a force of change, driven by an unwavering passion to shape a brighter, more equitable future. It is with great honor that we present her with the Chairman’s Award at this year’s NAACP Image Awards, celebrating her relentless dedication to justice, equality and the betterment of our society,” NAACP National Board of Directors chair Leon W. Russell said in a statement. “Her legacy is built on courage, compassion and a profound commitment to uplifting those who need it most. Her tireless advocacy for the most vulnerable among us has made her a beacon of hope and progress.”