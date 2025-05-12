‘Accused’ Season 3 Still in Limbo, Fox Says It’s Open to More Episodes

Just because Fox doesn’t have a plan to renew Howard Gordon’s “Accused” at the moment, that doesn’t mean that won’t change in the future. The network addressed the renewal hopes of “Accused” as well as other on-the-bubble shows “The Cleaning Lady,” “Alert: Missing Persons Unit” and “The Great North” during a conference call with press ahead of its 2025 advertiser upfront presentation.

“As you know, [‘Accused’] is anthological, which means it doesn’t have the same timetable for renewals as shows that have locked cast. So right now, we’re talking with Howard,” Michael Thorn, President of Fox Television Network for Fox Entertainment, said. “If there’s an opportunity down the line to event-ize a return that can really work for us and Howard, we’d love to do it. Right now, there’s no plan, but there could be down the line.”

The anthology drama first premiered in 2023 and aired its second season on 2024. Each episode of “Accused” follows a completely different court case with an entirely different cast as it explores one of the most stressful moments in the lives of ordinary people.

Thorn also provided an update on “The Cleaning Lady,” which is currently airing its fourth season, as well as “Alert: Missing Persons Unit” and “The Great North.” The police procedural from John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx is currently airing its third season, and the animated comedy from Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux and Minty Lewis is airing its fifth season.

“We love the teams and those shows, and I think there’ll be more to come after they finish their current seasons. As you know, we order series all year round. The upfront for us is one cycle of ordering, and there will definitely be more [ordering] sometime, probably later this summer,” Thorn said.