Fox Entertainment Acquires Audio Drama Platform Meet Cute

Fox Entertainment has acquired audio drama platform Meet Cute, the studio announced Tuesday.

Meet Cute, which serves as a hub for scripted audio storytelling, will join Fox Entertainment’s portfolio as the company continues to expand its content strategy beyond traditional TV in an effort to grow its creator-driven entertainment ecosystem. As a part of Fox, Meet Cute will serve as a content incubator, producing both scripted and soon, unscripted series.

As a part of the acquisition, founder Naomi Shah will join Fox Entertainment as SVP of operations and strategy, where she will focus on AI innovation, entertainment technology and IP expansion.

Fox pointed to Meet Cute’s ability to harness AI and other technological advancements as a key part of the acquisition that will strengthen the studio’s longevity as a modern, next-gen entertainment studio. The acquisition follows Fox Entertainment’s first-look deal with HarperCollins spanning film, TV and literature.

“Innovation in digital storytelling is shaping the future of entertainment, and with Meet Cute, we’re building a space where creators can move fast, take risks, and shape what’s next,” Fox Entertainment Studios head of scripted Hannah Pillemer said. “It’s a creative lab for storytelling – developing and testing new voices and IP in real time and connecting bold emotionally resonant stories to audiences everywhere.”

After being founded in 2019 by Shah, with investment from Union Square Ventures and Lerer Hippeau, Meet Cute has released more than 200 hours of original programming and has reached over 2.5 million listeners globally.

“From day one, Meet Cute’s mission was to build stories at the speed of culture,” Shah said. “Joining Fox Entertainment allows us to scale that vision — giving creators a faster path from idea to audience, integrating real-time audience feedback, and bringing new voices and formats to life across Fox’s global platforms.”