Fox Entertainment Welcomes Back Prentiss Fraser as New Global President

A well-known name is returning to the Fox family. Fox Entertainment named Prentiss Fraser as the president of Fox Entertainment Global.

In her new role as president of Fox Entertainment Global, Fraser will oversee worldwide distribution, formats and off-platform sales for both Fox Television Network and Fox Entertainment Studios. This includes the studios’ portfolio of in-house production engines, which entails the company’s scripted content unit, Fox Alternative Entertainment, Bento Box Entertainment, the production hub in partnership with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay Studio Ramsay Global, TMZ and independent film label Tideline. Fraser will also oversee other key divisions of Fox Corporation and third-party partners.

Previously, Fraser served as president of Television Distribution at Fifth Season, which was formerly known as Endeavor Content. During her time with the company, she drove year-over-year revenue growth and helped direct the organization’s strategic investments. But before her stint at Fifth Season, she was with Fox, serving as EVP and managing director for Content Distribution for Fox Networks Group in London. In that role, she was responsible for the monetization of over 20,000 hours of programming.

“Prentiss’ world view, relationships and strategic mindset will be instrumental as we enter a new, prolific period of creativity, growth and expansion,” CEO of Fox Entertainment Rob Wade said in a Monday statement. “Distribution is central to our studio and network content strategy, and her appointment rounds out our senior leadership team, adding a respected, results-driven heavy-hitter to helm global distribution at a pivotal time for Fox Entertainment.”

“To build a new legacy for an established Hollywood studio brand is a rare and incredibly exciting opportunity,” Fraser added. “I look forward to joining Rob Wade and his fantastic team, as well as Fox’s talented creative partners and producers, in bringing the best in entertainment to platforms around the world.”

As for Fifth Season, the organization has named Jennifer Ebell as its new head of International Television Distribution. Currently the EVP of Television Distribution, Ebell will step into her new role on March 31, the same time as Fraser’s departure. In this new role, Ebell will oversee strategy, operations and partnerships across both scripted and unscripted programming for Fifth Season’s Television Distribution team.