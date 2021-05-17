Fox Fall Schedule: Monday’s ‘911’ Block Broken Up as ‘Lone Star’ Moves to Midseason

Fox announced its fall schedule Monday, revealing that “9-1-1” universe fans will no longer be enjoying the shows back to back in the first half of the 2021-22 season, as spinoff “9-1-1: Lone Star” has been pushed to midseason.

Mondays this fall will still be anchored by “9-1-1” at 8 p.m., but will lead into the new Scott Foley-led drama “The Big Leap” in the 9 o’clock slot. However, that freshman series will wrap by midseason, when “Lone Star” will take over the “9-1-1” slot. Then the “9-1-1” series will be reunited, airing back to back once more, come March.

Fox’s Tuesdays are also seeing a change in pairings, following the recent cancellation of “Prodigal Son.” The now-renewed “The Resident” will keep its 8 o’clock hour, with the first season of Lee Daniels’ drama “Our Kind of People” closing primetime from 9-10.

Wednesday is still all about music fun, with “The Masked Singer” maintaining its regular home at 8 for its sixth season, followed by newbie singing competition “Alter Ego” at 9.

Thursday will belong to the NFL come Oct. 7 with the kickoff of Fox’s “Thursday Night Football.”

Fridays are also untouched, still devoted to “WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown,” and Saturdays remain Fox Sports Saturdays.

The Sunday “Animation Domination” block is also intact, with “The Simpsons,” “The Great North,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “Family Guy” airing, in that order, after the NFL on Fox and post-game show “The OT.”

Along with “9-1-1: Lone Star,” shows returning at midseason include “Call Me Kat” and “Duncanville,” among others. The new shows debuting this winter include drams “The Cleaning Lady” and “Monarch,” comedies “Pivoting” and “Welcome to Flatch,” and unscripted series “Next Level Chef,” “Domino Masters” and “Don’t Forget the Lyrics.”

“We are presenting a fall lineup that builds upon Fox’s legacy of bold stories and truth-telling-characters; stories that meet and reflect the cultural moment. Fox believes it’s a time for series that offer hope and to speak to American audiences with themes of reinvention and second chances,” Charlie Collier, CEO of Fox Entertainment, said. “Alongside our programming focus, we are forging ahead with a clear, 100% ad-supported vision. Fox’s acquisition of free-ad-focused Tubi has allowed us to expand our broadcast offering, bringing scale across both linear and streaming, all without any paywalls or subscriptions. This is a strategy that deepens Fox’s relationship with our audience and advertising partners, and it will continue to set Fox apart.”

Below is Fox’s Fall 2021 schedule. (New programs are in CAPS. All times are ET/PT.)

MONDAY

8-9 p.m. — 9-1-1

9-10 p.m. — THE BIG LEAP

TUESDAY

8-9 p.m. — The Resident

9-10 p.m. — OUR KIND OF PEOPLE

WEDNESDAY

8-9 p.m. — The Masked Singer

9-10 p.m. — ALTER EGO

THURSDAY (Beginning Oct. 7)

8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT — Thursday Night Football

FRIDAY

8-10 p.m. — WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown

SATURDAY

7-10:30 p.m. — Fox Sports Saturday

SUNDAY

7-7:30 p.m. — NFL on Fox

7:30-8 p.m. — The OT/Fox Encores

8-8:30 p.m. — The Simpsons

8:30-9 p.m. — The Great North

9-9:30 p.m. — Bob’s Burgers

9:30-10 p.m. — Family Guy

See descriptions for all of Fox’s new 2021-22 shows below, each in the network’s own words:

DRAMAS

THE BIG LEAP

THE BIG LEAP is a modern tale about second chances, chasing your dreams and taking back what’s yours. From creator/executive producer Liz Heldens (“The Passage,” “Friday Night Lights”), director/executive producer Jason Winer (“Modern Family”) and executive producer Sue Naegle (“The Plot Against America”), the show revolves around a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck characters attempting to change their lives by participating in a potentially life-ruining reality dance show that builds to a live production of “Swan Lake.” Inspired by a U.K. reality format, THE BIG LEAP is an innovative show-within-a-show that takes viewers on a journey of self-acceptance and empowerment at any age. The series stars Scott Foley (“Scandal”), Teri Polo (“Meet the Parents” franchise), Piper Perabo (“Covert Affairs,” “Coyote Ugly”), newcomer Simone Recasner, Ser’Darius Blain (“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”), Jon Rudnitsky (“Catch-22”), Raymond Cham Jr. (“Five Points”), Mallory Jansen (“Galavant”), Kevin Daniels (“Modern Family”) and Anna Grace Barlow (“The Goldbergs”).

OUR KIND OF PEOPLE

Inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s provocative, critically acclaimed book, “Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class,” the series takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful black elite have come to play for over 50 years. From executive producer Lee Daniels (“Empire,” “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”) and writer and executive producer Karin Gist (“Star,” “Grey’s Anatomy”), OUR KIND OF PEOPLE follows a strong-willed, single mom as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of black women. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her ownmother’s past that will turn her world upside-down and shake up this community forever. The show is a soapy, thrilling exploration of race and class in America and an unapologetic celebration of black resilience and achievement. The series stars Yaya DaCosta (“Chicago Med,” “Whitney”) as Angela Vaughn and Morris Chestnut (THE RESIDENT) as Raymond DuPont.

THE CLEANING LADY (Midseason)

From executive producer/writer Miranda Kwok (“The 100”), executive producer/showrunner Melissa Carter (“Queen Sugar”), executive producer/director Michael Offer (“Homeland,” “How to Get Away with Murder”) and executive producers Shay Mitchell (“You,” “Pretty Little Liars”), Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez, THE CLEANING LADY is a thrilling and emotionally driven character drama about a whip-smart Cambodian doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. However, when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for organized crime, using her cunning and intelligence to forge her own path in the criminal underworld. The series stars Elodie Yung (“The Hitman’s Bodyguard”), Adan Canto (“Designated Survivor,”), Martha Millan (“The OA”) and newcomers Valentino and Sebastien LaSalle.

MONARCH (Midseason)

MONARCH is an epic, multi-generational musical drama about America’s first family of country music. The series debuts with a special two-night event beginning Sunday, Jan. 30, immediately following the NFC CHAMPIONSHIP, and continuing on Tuesday, Feb. 1. In MONARCH, from FOX Entertainment, the Romans are passionate and fiercely talented, but while their name is synonymous with honesty, the very foundation of this family’s success is a lie. When dangerous truths bubble to the surface, the Romans’ reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy. Nicky Roman, the brilliant and fierce heir to the crown, already battling an industry and world stacked against her, will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy. It’s finally her turn. But is it too late? MONARCH is produced by FOX Entertainment. Melissa London Hilfers (“Instinct”) serves as creator, writer and executive producer. Michael Rauch (“Royal Pains”) is an executive producer and showrunner. Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady (The Jackal Group) and Jason Owen (Sandbox Entertainment) also serve as executive producers.

COMEDIES

WELCOME TO FLATCH (Midseason)

Inspired by BBC Studios’ BAFTA-winning BBC format, “This Country,” WELCOME TO FLATCH (fka “This Country”) is a half-hour comedy written and executive-produced by Emmy Award winner Jenny Bicks (“Sex and the City,” “The Greatest Showman”) and directed and executive-produced by Emmy Award nominee Paul Feig (“The Office,” “Bridesmaids”). When a documentary crew sets out to explore the lives of residents in a small American town – their dreams, their concerns – they stumble upon the midwestern town of Flatch, which is made up of many eccentric personalities. It’s a place you want to visit and maybe even stay. If there was a decent motel. Which there is not. The series stars newcomers Chelsea Holmes and Sam Straley, Seann William Scott (“Lethal Weapon,” “American Pie” franchise), Aya Cash (“The Boys,” “You’re The Worst”), Taylor Ortega (“Succession”) and newcomers Krystal Smith and Justin Linville.

PIVOTING (Midseason)

PIVOTING is a single-camera comedy about how we deal with life, death and all the crazy things that happen in between. Set in a small, middle-class town in Long Island, NY, the series follows three women – and close-knit childhood friends – as they cope with the death of the fourth member of their group. When faced with the reality that life is short, these women pivot, and alter their current paths, by way of a series of impulsive, ill-advised and self-indulgent decisions. These pivots will strengthen their bond and prove it’s never too late to screw up your life in the pursuit of happiness. Written and executive-produced by Liz Astrof (“The Conners,” “2 Broke Girls”), the series stars Eliza Coupe (“Happy Endings”), Ginnifer Goodwin (“Once Upon a Time”), Maggie Q (“Designated Survivor”), Tommy Dewey (“Casual”), JT Neal (“Bless This Mess”) and Marcello Reyes (“Modern Family”).

UNSCRIPTED

ALTER EGO

From FOX Alternative Entertainment and executive-produced by Matilda Zoltowski (“Dancing with the Stars,” “World of Dance”), ALTER EGO is an all-new original singing competition where lost dreams and second chances are reignited when singers from all walks of life become the stars they’ve always wanted to be. However, these contestants won’t perform as themselves. Rather, they’ll be given the chance to show how they’ve always wanted to be seen, creating their dream avatar ALTER EGO to reinvent themselves and perform like never before.

NEXT LEVEL CHEF (Midseason)

Gordon Ramsay is back with NEXT LEVEL CHEF, the next evolution in cooking competitions. Produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment and Studio Ramsay, the series features a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet – which Chef Ramsay designed — set on an iconic stage like you’ve never seen. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients will match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of a great chef is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst! With a level playing field, Chef Ramsay has opened up the competition and scoured the country for the very best line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, food truck owners and everything in between, all competing against one and other with the goal of finding the food world’s newest superstar. Joined by two elite names in the food world, chefs Nyesha Arrington and Gino D’Acampo, Ramsay and his co-mentors will leave no stone unturned, as they each recruit a group of the talented young chefs and take them under their wings. Ramsay and his friends will attempt to bring out the very best in their cooks, as they all try to find “the one.”

DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS! (Midseason)

Emmy Award nominee Niecy Nash hosts the all-new version of the popular game show DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS!, challenging contestants’ musical memory, as they get one song closer to winning $1 million if they DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS! Contestants will choose songs from different genres, decades and musical artists, then they’ll take center stage to sing alongside the studio band as the lyrics are projected on screen – but suddenly the music will stop, and the words will disappear. Will the contestants belt out the correct missing lyrics, or freeze under pressure? If they sing nine songs correctly, they are presented with a No. 1 hit and sing the final missing lyrics for the top prize of $1 million. It’s that simple: 10 songs, some missing lyrics, $1 million.

DOMINO MASTERS (Midseason)

Hosted by multi-Emmy-Award-winning actor and comedian Eric Stonestreet (“Modern Family”), DOMINO MASTERS brings imagination and creative ingenuity to life when teams of domino enthusiasts go head-to-head in a toppling tournament to create mind-blowing masterpieces, with infinite possibilities and thousands of tiles and unique kinetic devices. Stonestreet is joined by a panel of judges, including best-selling author and actress Danica McKellar (“Matchmaker Mysteries”), NFL Pro-Bowler and Super Bowl Champion Vernon Davis (“The Challenge”) and professional domino artist Steve Price, as 16 skilled teams compete against each other in ambitious building challenges to be crowned the country’s most talented amateur domino topplers. In each episode, the teams will be given a bold theme and exciting custom elements to incorporate into their topple. The competing pairs who most impress the judges will progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a cash prize, the ultimate trophy and the grand title of DOMINO MASTERS.