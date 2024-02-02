Fox News seemingly returned to its purported roots Thursday as the “Fair and Balanced” cable news network with an eye-opening segment on “The Faulkner Focus.”

The show’s panel discussed Democrats’ recent success in their approach to abortion rights, especially since Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court in June 2022 through the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision.

Host Harris Faulkner kicked things off by breaking down the results of a Quinnipiac University poll of registered voters that showed a growing gender gap between supporters of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical general election. The poll, which a month ago was even, now had Biden ahead 50% to 44% overall with even more women saying they’d back Biden at 58% vs. 36% (last month it was 53-41).

Faulkner then threw it to two guests, asking, among other questions, how much of the poll results had to do with the efforts of Biden’s vice president, Kamala Harris. The host argued Harris had not been “working on some of the things that the president had given her, like the border and all of that, effectively. But her messaging on abortion, which is number one in the polling in most accounts for Democrats, particularly Democrat women?”

Faulkner added: “Her message has been solely on that issue. You watch her on talk shows. They ask her about the moon. I’m just being facetious there, but a different topic. She comes right back to women’s rights and the abortion.”

Guest panelist Fred Hicks, a survey designer and principal officer for Hicks Evaluation Group, said Harris and her party had good reason for the approach.

“Democrats know what the data shows, and that is that the vast majority of Americans want reproductive rights to be protected,” Hicks said. “Look, since the Dobbs decision just a couple of years or so ago, we’ve seen abortion or reproductive rights on the ballot in several states. And each and every time the right to reproductive rights, so to speak, has been on the ballot, it has passed.

“Whether you’re talking about Ohio or the Kentucky, you’re talking about Kansas, you’re talking about any place in the country where it has been on the ballot since the Dobbs decision,” Hicks continued. “It has turned out voters, and they have said that we want reproductive rights to be protected. And so I think it’s very smart for the vice president, for this team to talk about that. The hashtag ‘RestoreRoe’ — it’s very effective.”

Watch more of the segment from video of the “Faulkner Focus” at the top of this post.