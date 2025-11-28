Mentalist Spooks Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade With ATM PIN Trick One Week After Sarah Haines’ ‘The View’ Breakdown

One week after mentalist Oz Pearlman’s ATM PIN trick prompted “The View’s” Sarah Haines to have what Joy Behar called a “nervous breakdown,” Pearlman spooked Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade by almost pulling the same trick.

After Pearlman stunned “Special Report” executive editor Bret Baier with a book trick that matched up the third word in Baier and Pearlman’s respective books, Baier invited Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum and Kilmeade up to keep the shenanigans going.

“Let’s say right now I asked you a question, right off the spot — Brian, think of your ATM PIN code,” Pearlman said, immediately pointing out how tense Kilmeade got. “He just called his banker, he’s like, ‘Change it now, the mentalist is here.’”

Pearlman noted that he pulled the trick off on Joe Rogan, who he recalls was “furious,” but that most people get concerned that the mentalist has done some prior research before their meeting. To prove that wasn’t the case, Pearlman backed off of Kilmeade’s ATM PIN code and instead made his mission to guess the answer to a question that Kilmeade asked of MacCallum, which even Kilmeade admitted he didn’t know: MacCallum’s favorite movie.

After MacCallum narrowed down the question to focus on her favorite movie as a child, Pearlman used the way that MacCallum’s lips closed as she thought about the title to guess the starting letter, eventually leading him to the correct answer: “Mary Poppins.”

“Wow, that is unbelievable,” Kilmeade said, while MacCallum joked, “I think I just look like I like ‘Mary Poppins’ … I don’t know how you did that.”

It might be for the best that Pearlman didn’t go further in guessing Kilmeade’s ATM PIN code given the on-air scare that it caused Haines on “The View” last week. After Pearlman successfully guessed her PIN code, Haines, without thinking, dropped an F-bomb and covered her mouth in shock.

“Why would you say it on national television?!” she exclaimed.

