Fox News Commentator Camryn Kinsey Faints on Live TV | Video

“Camryn is up and moving, we have paramedics checking her out now,” host Jonathan Hunt shared after returning from commercial break

Camryn Kinsey, Fox News
Camryn Kinsey on "Fox News @ Night" (Fox News)
JD Knapp

Fox News gave viewers a bit of a scare on Thursday night when political commentator Camryn Kinsey fainted on live TV, falling out of her chair to the studio floor.

President Donald Trump’s former external relations director from the first term of his Presidential Personnel Office stopped by “Fox News @ Night” to discuss former President Joe Biden’s appearance on “The View” from earlier that day.

“This is what they have to do, they have to rewrite history because they had a failed campaign, they had a failed presidency. They put her as the border czar. She never went to the border,” she said of Kamala Harris in the moment leading up to the incident. “So this is about incompetency. It’s not about, uh, ideology or, uh, it’s not about, uh–“

At that, Kinsey then fell to the ground in front of guest host Jonathan Hunt, who was filling in for Trace Gallagher.

“Oh my goodness, we’re just going to get some help for Camryn,” he said before first attempting to toss to a colleague and eventually a commercial break. Upon the show’s return, Hunt added, “Camryn is up and moving, we have paramedics checking her out now.”

“After ‘Fox News @ Night’ guest Camryn Kinsey fainted during a live on-air appearance last night in our Los Angeles bureau, paramedics were called and she was treated and cleared,” a network spokesperson told TheWrap. “We are happy to hear she is now feeling much better and wish her a speedy recovery.”

Joe Biden, The View
