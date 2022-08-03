Fox News’ Jesse Watters compared Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to an unripe banana Wednesday, advising her to get married and have a baby before she considers a presidential run.

“That’s AOC. She’s not ripe enough to run for president,” Watters said on Fox News’ “The Five” Wednesday. “First, she has to get married… and then you have to get pregnant.”

Prompted by a political strategist’s claim that Ocasio-Cortez should be the Democratic presidential nominee in 2024, Watters suggested she should get married, get pregnant and start a family prior to running for president. His reasoning is two-fold: having a family will spark positive media attention and make her a “more mature person.”

“Once you have the baby, you have a family and the media loves it,” Watters said. “They eat it up. And it makes you more of a mature person.”

Watters continued mapping out what he envisioned for the politician’s career, saying she should run for Senate in New York and then run for president. “Right now she’s not really seen as a serious person,” Watters said, explaining that this trajectory would improve her “childish” reputation, noting that she “fakes her arrest” and gives “makeup tips.”

The Fox News host returned to the banana comparison by saying that by 2032, she would be “ripe” enough to run for president, noting that she can’t “unify the party right now.”

“Most of [the party] hate[s] her,” Watters said, “and I think after 10 years she could unify the party,” noting that he doubted if Ocasio-Cortez could win states like Michigan, North Carolina or Wisconsin today.

The Hill published an opinion piece yesterday that claimed Ocasio-Cortez was Democrats’ “best shot” against former President Donald Trump in 2024, saying that she has “cultivated a following beyond politics.”