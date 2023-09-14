Fox News is adding a new permanent face to the “Fox & Friends” curvy couch, as Lawrence Jones will officially join the program as a co-host.

Starting on Sept. 18, Jones will join the current co-hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade for the 6-9 a.m. ET weekday show. Jones will continue to serve as the network’s enterprise reporter.

“We have a huge announcement,” co-host Ainsley Earhardt said during Thursday’s show. “You know him, you love him. And now Lawrence Jones is getting a bigger role on ‘Fox & Friends’ and we are bringing together the entire family for the whole announcement.”

Fox News anchors Steve Doocy, Rachel Campos-Duffy, and Will Cain all joined the show virtually to celebrate Jones’ official appointment.

“It looks like the bosses are allowing me to join ‘Fox & Friends’ full-time as one of y’all’s co-hosts,” Jones said as Doocy offered him a round of applause.

“I started on ‘Fox & Friends’ when I was 20 — it was my first national TV appearance,” continued Jones. “At 30, this is the opportunity of a lifetime.”

The Fox News anchor noted that CEO “Suzanne Scott has been amazing in shepherding my career.” Jones also mentioned Fox News anchor Sean Hannity, who he credits as a mentor for “navigating me through the waters.”

“I get to be with the big crew now,” Jones concluded.

“We’ve been so proud of you,” said Earhardt. “We’ve watched all of this progress. You’re one of the nicest people. You love the Lord. You love the South, you love Texas, your family. You just fit right in.”

Brian Kilmeade sarcastically said to Jones “We’re going to see each other every day?”

“Every day,” Jones replied. “This is going to be problematic for a little bit,” he quipped.

Doocy who is currently on vacation said that he felt this was such a huge announcement that he needed to be a part of it. “I just shaved for the first time in a week and I had to borrow some makeup from one of my kids,” Doocy said jokingly.

“Now to the curvy couch we welcome the man I affectionately refer to as Larry,” said Doocy. “And by the way, now that Larry is part of the official core four…he is upping the fashion game. He will be the best dressed.”

The news was first reported by People who spoke to Fox News senior vice president of morning programming Gavin Hadden about the move. “Lawrence has his finger on the pulse of what matters to communities across America and his insight has proved invaluable to the FOX & Friends audience,” Hadden said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming him to our family as he wakes up America alongside our star co-hosts each morning.”