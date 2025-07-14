Fox News Trump Interview Resurfaces With Edited Answer on Epstein Files: ‘Kamala Should Sue’

A resurfaced clip from a Fox News interview with President Trump in 2024 has social media users calling for former Vice President Kamala Harris to follow Trump’s lead and sue over election interference.

The Trump administration has come under heavy fire over the last week, following the Justice Department’s announcement that it does not have a “client list” in its Jeffrey Epstein files. The announcement contradicted comments made by Trump attorney general Pam Bondi, who told Fox News in February that she had the long-rumored Epstein list sitting on her desk. MAGA supporters have called out Trump for failing to follow through on a campaign promise to release the files.

Now, a clip from a Fox News interview with Trump last year has resurfaced. In the edited version, shared by both Fox News and Trump’s supporters online, Trump is asked whether he would declassify the Epstein files and succinctly replies, “Yeah, yeah, I would.”

However, in the unedited version, which is going viral on social media, Trump says, “Yeah, yeah, I would. I guess I would. I think that less so, because you don’t know — you don’t want to affect people’s lives if it’s phony stuff in there, because it’s a lot of phony stuff with that whole world. But I think I would.” You can check out the clip yourself in the video below.

I had not seen this Fox News extended interview with Trump from 2024 — where they deliberately edited his Epstein answer — where he won’t commit to releasing the full files because of “phony” stuff in it. pic.twitter.com/RQZhqP4oUs — Andrew Kaczynski (@KFILE) July 14, 2025

The resurfaced, unedited version has sparked cries of hypocrisy, as Trump successfully sued CBS for airing an edited version of an interview with his 2024 presidential opponent. Last year, CBS shared a version of an interview with Harris that edited down one of the Vice President’s rambling answers into a succinct, confident response to the question at hand.

Trump sued CBS for election interference, which led to an early July settlement with CBS News parent company Paramount for $16 million. Now, the unedited version of Fox News’ Trump interview has social media users online proclaiming, “Kamala should sue.” Semafor political reporter David Weigel reshared the clip and wrote on X, “As edits for broadcast go, this clearly did more good for Trump than the ’60 Minutes’ cut did for Harris.”

Fox did, notably, air the longer, unedited version of Trump’s Epstein response on “FOX & Friends” on June 3, 2024, and the interview itself was played in audio form on “The Will Cain Show.” At the time, Cain commented, “Portions of that interview have aired over the weekend on ‘FOX & Friends,’ as is the nature of TV. What was an hour and 20 something odd minute interview has to be reduced into 10 minute segments. From the beginning I said, ‘But I want the whole thing. I want the whole thing for ‘The Will Cain Show.’”

“In the middle of that interview Donald Trump said more time let’s give it more time. In that interview he said let it run, I know you can’t, I know you’re not in charge of it, but let it run from start to finish,” the Fox anchor added. “I agree with him. You deserve context, you deserve to hear the entirety of the conversation. So we have the opportunity today here, uniquely, exclusively to hear the entire interview with Donald Trump. I think it is the fullest context you can get.”

The social media outcry over the interview comes as Trump continues to receive pushback over his administration’s handling of the Epstein files. On Monday, “Morning Joe” co-host Jonathan Lemire told viewers, “This is a rare moment, a very rare moment, where there is a real fracture in the president’s base.”