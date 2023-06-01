Fox News has shuffled its weekend lineup in the wake of Dan Bongino’s abrupt departure last month, replacing his Saturday 9 p.m. ET slot with “Lawrence Jones Cross Country.”

The new primetime lineup, which will go into effect June 3 will rename “The Big Saturday/Sunday Show” to “The Big Weekend Show,” which will air at 7 p.m. ET on Saturdays and Sundays and will feature rotating network hosts and contributors.

As “The Big Saturday Show” and “The Big Sunday Show” leaves its 5 p.m. ET time slot, the network will air encore presentations of “The Five” and “Fox News Saturday Night,” with “The Fox Report” with Jon Scott coming next at 6 p.m. ET.

Notably, Steve Hilton’s Sunday night show, “The Next Revolution,” will end as Hilton focuses on his California-based nonpartisan policy organization while remaining a contributor for Fox News. In its spot, Trey Gowdy’s “Sunday Night in America” will shift back two hours to 9 p.m. ET.

“We are excited to launch a new dynamic weekend line-up that will further solidify our position as the number one cable news network for more than two decades,” “The Five” and weekend programming senior vice president Megan Albano said in a statement. “We thank Steve Hilton for his show’s contributions and look forward to continuing to feature his valuable insights across our daytime and primetime programming.”

Following “The Big Weekend Show” on Saturdays, “One Nation With Brian Kilmeade” and “Lawrence Jones Cross Country” will continue the Saturday lineup before Fox News debuts “Fox News Saturday Night” at 10 p..m. ET, which will feature a rotating lineup of network personalities with a ” lighter take on the news of the week,” per the network.

The updated schedule effective Saturday is as follows:

Saturdays:

7-8 p.m. ET – “The Big Weekend Show”

8-9 p.m. ET – “One Nation with Brian Kilmeade”

9-10 p.m. ET – “Lawrence Jones Cross Country”

10-11 p.m. ET – “Fox News Saturday Night”

Sundays: