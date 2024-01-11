Apple Sets Premiere Dates for New Peanuts Special, ‘Fraggle Rock’ and ‘Sago Mini Friends’ Returns | Exclusive

Apple TV+ has set premiere dates for its new Peanuts special “Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin,” and the upcoming second seasons of “Sago Mini Friends” and The Jim Henson Company-produced “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,” TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

“Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin,” which premieres Feb. 16, will uncover the origin story of how the beloved Peanuts character ultimately becomes friends with Charlie Brown and the gang.

“Franklin’s family is always on the move with his dad’s military job, and everywhere he goes Franklin finds support in a notebook filled with his grandfather’s advice on friendship. But when Franklin tries his usual strategies with the Peanuts gang, he has trouble fitting in. That’s until he learns about the neighborhood Soap Box Derby race – according to his grandfather, everyone loves a winner!,” the logline states. “He’s sure that winning the race will also mean winning over some new friends. All he needs is a partner, which he finds in Charlie Brown. Franklin and Charlie Brown work together to build a car and in the process become good buddies. But as the race nears, the pressure mounts – can their car and their newfound friendship make it to the finish line?”

“Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin,” which premieres Feb. 16, will uncover the origin story of how the beloved Peanuts character ultimately becomes friends with Charlie Brown and the gang. (Apple TV+)

The special is produced by Peanuts and Wildbrain, directed by Emmy Award winner Raymond S. Persi (“The Simpsons,” “Wreck-It-Ralph”), and co-written by Robb Armstrong (“Jump Start”) along with Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, and Cornelius Uliano, from an original story by Armstrong and Scott Montgomery (“The Snoopy Show”). Executive producers include Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano, Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts and Logan McPherson.

“Sago Mini Friends” Season 2, which will debut on Jan. 26 and is based on the charming characters and artful designs featured in the popular and award-winning Sago Mini World app, spotlights Harvey the floppy-eared dog and his best friends, Jinja the cat, Jack the rabbit, and Robin the bird as they explore, imagine and celebrate daily in their joyful town of Sagoville. Each episode will see the four friends express their true thankfulness for all things, big and small, through optimism, kindness, preschool-friendly humor and original songs. “Sago Mini Friends” Season 2, which will debut on Jan. 26, spotlights Harvey the floppy-eared dog and his best friends, Jinja the cat, Jack the rabbit, and Robin the bird as they explore, imagine and celebrate daily in their joyful town of Sagoville (Apple TV+) The series is executive produced by Jennifer Dodge (“PAW Patrol”), Ronnen Harary (“PAW Patrol”), Tone Thyne (“Wonder Pets!”), and Dustin Ferrer (“Esme & Roy”). Laura Clunie (“PAW Patrol”) and Toni Stevens (“PAW Patrol”) serve as co-executive producers, with Chad Hicks (“Kingdom Force”) as series director.

“Sago Mini Friends” is produced by Spin Master Entertainment “PAW Patrol”) and animated by 9 Story Media Group’s Emmy Award-winning studio Brown Bag Films. Dr. Sonja Lyubomirsky, Distinguished Professor of Psychology at the University of California, Riverside, serves as the gratitude expert on the series through Apple TV+’s changemakers initiative.

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” Season 2, which debuts March 29, will see the return of Tony and Grammy Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”). Guest stars will include Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose (“Schmigadoon!”), Emmy Award winner Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”) and Emmy Award winner Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”).

The reboot’s second chapter sees the Fraggles, Doozers and Gorgs forced to confront their past and celebrate their interdependence, as they move through challenges together with hope, silliness and brand new songs. Jim Henson’s fun-loving and musical Fraggles — Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley and Uncle Travelling Matt — alongside new Fraggles and Doozers, embark on epic, hilarious adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world.

The reboot’s second chapter sees the Fraggles, Doozers and Gorgs forced to confront their past and celebrate their interdependence, as they move through challenges together with hope, silliness and brand new songs. (Apple TV+)

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” is executive produced by The Jim Henson Company’s Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, longtime Henson collaborator John Tartaglia, and Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson. Co-executive producers are Dave Goelz and Karen Prell, and executive music producer is Harvey Mason Jr.

Season 2 is produced by Chris Plourde and co-produced by Tim O’Brien. The series is produced in association with New Regency with Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer executive producing.