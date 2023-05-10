“The Nanny” reunion may still be happening according to series star and SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher. While on Sirius XM’s “The Julie Mason Show,” the actor teased that the possible November special could “maybe” become a backdoor pilot. She also highlighted the importance of SAG sticking with the Writers Guild of America during the WGA strike.

“At least pre-strike, we were in conversations with Sony, our parent company, to figure out what we could do that would be fun and exciting for the fans to tune into. And hopefully the strike will be over soon enough, a deal can be forged with the Writer’s Guild and the AMPTP and we’ll be able to go back to figuring out what we want to do for a ‘Nanny’ kind of reunion, maybe backdoor pilot,” Drescher said.

Nov. 3 will mark the 30th anniversary of the CBS comedy. Drescher starred as Fran Fine, a Jewish fashionista from Flushing, New York, who, through a series of unlikely events, comes to be the nanny for three wealthy children and their handsome father.

Drescher said that there were “a lot of options on the table” for a reunion special and that “we’re kind of open to all of them.” She also emphasized that the reunion will take precedence over everything else since “there’s only one 30th anniversary.”

Since “The Nanny” has been available to stream on HBO Max, Drescher also said the series has been “hotter than ever.”

“It’s multigenerational as it was in the ’90s, but continues to be, and the clothes continue to be a phenomenon,” Drescher said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to dive in as soon as the strike is over.”

Drescher also addressed how important it is for SAG-AFTRA to stand with the WGA as the writers’ strike continues to progress. “That’s what makes labor powerful, and we’re all cogs in the same wheel. It’s a very interdependent and collaborative art form, and everybody’s contribution needs to be honored,” Drescher said.

The SAG-AFTRA president also said that the industry has changed so much due to the rise of streaming and digital that it’s “inevitable” that “serious and significant adjustments have to be made.”

As negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers continue to unfold, Drescher has been outspoken about the necessity of the Screen Actors Guild standing with the Writers Guild. Earlier this week, she made an appearance on the picket line and called for “imaginative change” in Hollywood.

Related stories:

All the WGA Strike Locations in L.A. and NYC

Hollywood Writers Strike: All the Impacted Shows, From ‘Abbott Elementary’ to ‘Yellowjackets’

The Sticking Points: Writers Guild Breaks Down Why It Couldn’t Reach a Deal With Studios