Frances Fisher Says Striking Actors’ Morale Still High: ‘Nothing Has Changed in Our Resolve’ (Video)

“We’re all standing strong,” the “Titanic” actress tells TheWrap

Actress Frances Fisher, who’s also a SAG-AFTRA negotiator, said on Monday that “nothing has changed in our resolve,” despite AMPTP’s lack of communication with the actors’ guild and Friday’s unproductive talks between the studio’s reps and the WGA.

“We’re all standing strong. You know, nothing has changed in our resolve, the negotiating committee, the national board, and all of our local boards are 100% behind this,” she told TheWrap at the Paramount picket line, video of which you can watch above.

“The business model has got to change and it will, come hell or high water. It’s up to the studios, it’s up to the CEOs to make that call,” the “Titanic” actress said.

Frances Fisher at the Netflix picket lines, July 18
Other actors TheWrap who spoke to on Monday shared her take that morale among strikers has not taken a hit, even as the financial effects of the strike are being felt more deeply.

“LaRoy” actress Marion Birdsall told TheWrap outside of Fox Studios on Monday that the failed WGA talks were “disappointing,” but “it also means we’re in it for the long haul and in it together.”

Birdsall, who recently moved from New York, said, “We’re happy to be out here for the cause. And we know what we’re doing is worth it. And I have no doubt that we’re all gonna get what we’re asking for. It’s just going to take some time.”

jamie-lee-curtis
Emanuel K. Weatherspoon, whose credits include “Shine Kings,” mentioned the camaraderie he’s felt so far. “I love the way we all come together like we did on Friday at Universal Studios,” he said. The turnout on Friday was so large, the picketers shut down Cahuenga Blvd in Burbank.

Weatherspoon also said he’s behind SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, “a million per cent. A billion percent.” He added, ” What she says is what goes and we just take it [the non-response from AMPTP] in stride. We wish it all to be over tomorrow. But I just love the way we comin’ together.”

Weatherspoon admitted that the actors’ strike, which began four weeks ago, has been hard. “I just had to take my first loan out last week at the Screen Actors Guild Federal Credit Union. And that’s a blessing. Thank you to The Rock and  everybody [else who donated]. The SAG Credit Union has been remarkable.”

Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep
Birdsall said she relies on a number of side gigs, including working for TaskRabbit and event staffing, to get by and that she just applied to the SAG-AFTRA relief fund. “The union is definitely looking after their actors, which is wonderful. But we’ve got to do anything that we can in the meantime to pay the bills,” she said.

But coming out to the picket lines is a morale boost in itself, Birdsall said. She mentioned how “isolated” the industry can feel, so “to see everyone showing up together, there’s so much camaraderie… it’s a great time to come meet people and connect, and it really feels like we’re a part of something.”

Fran Drescher SAG-AFTRA Strike Speech
Sharon Knolle

Sharon Knolle is an award-winning TV Reporter at TheWrap. She has covered entertainment news for more than 20 years for outlets including Moviefone, IMDb, USA Today, Variety, Us Weekly, Paste and the Sundance Institute. She can be reached at sharon.knolle@thewrap.com or on Twitter at @sknolle