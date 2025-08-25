Frank Price, Columbia and Universal Studio Chief, Dies at 95

Frank Price, a writer-producer who made the rare leap to studio executive and became the head of Universal and Columbia Pictures, has died at the age of 95, according to his son and former Amazon Studios head Roy Price.

Price’s four-decade rise from CBS story editor to the head of Universal Television and later Columbia has left an immeasurable impact on Hollywood, from helping to pioneer formats like miniseries and made-for-TV movies to overseeing the release of Best Picture Oscar winners like “Out of Africa” and “Gandhi” and some of the biggest zeitgeist-defining films of the 80s like “Ghostbusters” and “The Karate Kid.

“My father, Frank Price, passed away peacefully in his sleep this morning at 95. He lived a full life and we will miss him deeply,” Roy Price wrote.

Born in Illinois, Price got his first taste of Hollywood hanging around the Warner Bros. lot as a kid while his mother worked in the studio commissary. There, he met the likes of Humphrey Bogart, James Cagney and Olivia de Havilland.

In 1951 at the age of 21, he got his start as a story editor for CBS before moving to Columbia Pictures two years later. After bouncing around writers’ rooms through the 1950s, his career reached the next level when he joined Universal Television in 1959 and was taken under the wing of the studio’s two legendary leaders, Lew Wasserman and Sidney Sheinberg.

Under their mentorship, Price made the jump from writer to exec in 1961 as vice president of Universal TV. While there, he learned much of the business side of Hollywood by serving as an executive producer on “The Virginian,” the first 90-minute TV western, which ran from 1962 to 1970.

Along with working on “The Virginian,” Price helped pioneer the made-for-TV movie with “The Doomsday Flight” in 1966, written by “The Twilight Zone” creator Rod Serling. The film, starring Jack Lord, centers around a commercial airplane held hostage by a mysterious figure who demands a ransom after he plants a bomb on the plane that will detonate if the plane flies below 4,000 feet.

Price’s work led him to be promoted to the head of Universal Television in 1971, where he remained until he made the flip to film by moving to Columbia Pictures in 1978. His TV career ended with a wide array of hit series under his belt, including “Kojak,” “Columbo” and the original “Battlestar Galactica.”

During his first tenure at Columbia from 1978 to 1983, Price oversaw the release of the Best Picture Oscar winners “Kramer vs. Kramer,” and “Out of Africa,” as well as the nominated “Tootsie.”

More to come…