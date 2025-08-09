Do Lindsay Lohan and Julia Butters Really Sing in ‘Freakier Friday’?

Back in 2003, Lindsay Lohan was a budding pop star in her own right, and “Freaky Friday” put that on full display. But the actress eventually stepped away from both music and acting for awhile, so you might find yourself wondering if that’s really her singing again in “Freakier Friday.”

The sequel, in theaters now, brings Lohan back as Anna Coleman, who is no longer a rockstar playing with her band Pink Slip, but managing the careers of other artists. That said, the first few minutes of the film make it clear that Anna has never let go of her love of performing, and yearns to still make her own music.

Secretly, she does still make her own music. When a client needs a new song to perform, she stumbles across a demo of a song called “Baby,” that appears to be sung by Anna herself. Later in the film, we get to see that song properly performed, not only by Lohan, but also with her onscreen daughter, Julia Butters.

And yes, that really is the two women singing. Lohan performs both the solo acoustic demo version, as well as the full version with Butters; both are credited on the soundtrack, and both songs are available to stream. That way, you can hear their voices properly.

It should perhaps come as no surprise that Lohan still has her pipes, and sounds virtually no different. Butters has also posted videos of her singing in the past, so longtime fans will have had no doubt of her voice in “Freakier Friday.”

There’s also a new version of “Ultimate” on the soundtrack, though this one isn’t performed by Lohan. “Freaky Friday” fans will of course remember that song as the finale number in the 2003 film, which Lohan performed with her fictional band.

“Freakier Friday” is in theaters everywhere.