Here Are All the Songs in ‘Freakier Friday’ – Including a New Version of ‘Ultimate’

“Freakier Friday” is now in theaters, and yes, Pink Slip does reunite for a performance. But “Take Me Away” isn’t the only song you’ll recognize in the sequel.

More than two decades after the first film, “Freakier Friday” catches up with Anna and Tess Coleman once again, played by a returning Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis. Now, Anna has a daughter of her own, as well as a soon-to-be stepdaughter, but neither teen is too pleased about Anna’s impending nuptials.

What follows is a four-way swap this time, with the Gen Z girls switched into Lohan and Curtis’s bodies, respectively. But you know this. If you’re here, you’re curious about the music, and we’ve got you covered. Here are all the songs in the “Freakier Friday” soundtrack, from Chappell Roan to Britney Spears.

You can find a full list of songs in “Freakier Friday” below:

“Rebel Rebel” performed by Tegan and Sara

“Hot to Go!” performed by Chappell Roan

“Heart Attack” performed by The Asteroid Galaxy Tour

“Better Than the Last One (Ella)” performed by Chantry Johnson

“Oh!” performed by The Linda Lindas

“Mistakes” performed by Hudson Rubin

“Baby (Acoustic)” performed by Lindsay Lohan

“Last Girls at the Party” performed by The Beaches

“My Life Is My Own” performed by The Whatevs

“Wasting Another Day” performed by Audrey Mac

“Pretending Not to Cry” performed by Infraviolet

“(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” performed by Joli

“Here and Now” written by Kay Hanley, Brian Karp and Greg McKenna

“Spice Up Your Life” performed by Spice Girls

“Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl” performed by Chappell Roan

“OMG” performed by Suki Waterhouse

“…Baby One More Time” performed by Britney Spears

“Witchy Ways” performed by Owl Creek

“I Can’t Lose” performed by the Jonas Brothers

“Crumble” performed by Manish Ayachit

“Set You Free” performed by Bad at Boys

“Tubthumping” by Chumbawamba

“Baby (Beach)” performed by Lindsay Lohan

“Happy Place” performed by Shelly Sony, Haym and Duke Chaine

“One Fine Day” performed by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

“Baby” performed by Lindsay Lohan and Julia Butters

“Take Me Away” performed by Pink Slip

“Emotional” performed by Ashe

“Ultimate” performed by The Beaches

“Freakier Friday” is now in theaters everywhere.