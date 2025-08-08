‘Freakier Friday’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Long-Awaited Sequel?

“Freakier Friday” is in theaters now, and as the title promises, things get even freakier this time around.

Directed by Nisha Ganatra, the sequel to 2003’s “Freakier Friday” sees Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan reunited as Tess and Anna Coleman, respectively. Anna has a daughter of her own now, and is gaining a second one with her impending nuptials.

Of course, this leads to not just one body swap, but two — making for a 4-way switch in total. It can be hard to keep track of just that, let alone everyone around them, so we’ve gone ahead and done it for you.

Here’s who you need to know.