‘Freakier Friday’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Long-Awaited Sequel?

“Freakier Friday” is in theaters now, and as the title promises, things get even freakier this time around.
Directed by Nisha Ganatra, the sequel to 2003’s “Freakier Friday” sees Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan reunited as Tess and Anna Coleman, respectively. Anna has a daughter of her own now, and is gaining a second one with her impending nuptials.
Of course, this leads to not just one body swap, but two — making for a 4-way switch in total. It can be hard to keep track of just that, let alone everyone around them, so we’ve gone ahead and done it for you.
Here’s who you need to know.
Tess Coleman (Jamie Lee Curtis)
Dr. Tess Coleman is still a therapist, but these days she does her work via podcast. She switches places with Lily, her soon-to-be step-granddaughter.
Tess is played by a returning Jamie Lee Curtis, best known for the “Halloween” franchise, “True Lies,” “Trading Place” and “A Fish Called Wanda.” She also won her first Oscar last year for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
Anna Coleman (Lindsay Lohan)
Lindsay Lohan returns as Anna Coleman, who now works as a music manager. She ends up switching bodies with her daughter, Harper.
Lohan, of course, shot to fame with movies including “Freaky Friday,” “The Parent Trap” and “Mean Girls.” More recently, she starred in Netflix films “Our Little Secret,” “Irish Wish” and “Falling for Christmas.”
Harper Coleman (Julia Butters)
Harper is Anna’s biological daughter, who has hit her rebellious phase. She switches places with Anna (Lindsay Lohan).
Harper is played by Julia Butters, best known for starring as Trudi Fraser in “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” and as Anna-Kat Otto in “American Housewife.”
Lily Davies (Sophia Hammons)
Lily is a young fashionista from the UK, hence her accent. She’s Anna’s soon-to-be stepdaughter, but she ends up switching bodies with Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis).
Lily’s played by Sophia Hammons, who previously starred in Hulu’s musical series “Up Here,” as well as Disney’s remake of “Under Wraps” and its sequel.
Eric Davies (Manny Jacinto)
Eric is Anna’s fiancé, who loves her truly and deeply. He’s played by Manny Jacinto, who you might recognize from starring in “The Good Place,” “Nine Perfect Strangers” or “The Acolyte.”
Jake Austin (Chad Michael Murray)
Fans first met Jake back in “Freakier Friday” as Anna’s biggest crush. He’s played by a returning Chad Michael Murray, who’s best known for films like “Freaky Friday” and “A Cinderella Story,” and series including “Gilmore Girls” and “One Tree Hill.” Currently, he stars on “Sullivan’s Crossing.”
Ella (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan)
Ella is a young popstar whom Anna manages. She’s played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who shot to fame starring in “Never Have I Ever.” She’s also lent her voice to several animated projects, including Disney’s “Turning Red.”
Ryan (Mark Harmon)
Ryan is Tess’s husband, who also appears in the first film. Mark Harmon returns to reprise the role, though he is best known for starring in the long-running crime series “NCIS.”
Madame Jen (Vanessa Bayer)
This time around, the woman responsible for the switch is a subpar psychic (who has about 100 other jobs) named Madame Jen. She’s played by Vanessa Bayer, who you’ll recognize from her time on “SNL,” “I Love That For You” and more.