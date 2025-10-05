‘Freakier Friday’ Deleted Scene Shows Off Jamie Lee Curtis’ Pickleball Competition | Exclusive Video

Check out June Diane Raphael and Mary Sohn’s extended scenes before the Disney sequel hits digital on Oct. 7 and Blu-ray on Nov. 11

JD Knapp
Freakier Friday
Jamie Lee Curtis, Mary Sohn and June Diane Raphael in "Freakier Friday" deleted scene (Disney)

Jamie Lee Curtis’ pickleball tournament was a rather major plot point in “Freakier Friday,” but the scenes themselves were not quite long enough to showcase the familiar faces seen on the court.

Luckily for fans of the “Freaky Friday” sequel, June Diane Raphael and Mary Sohn’s comedic bits as The Vs will get a chance to shine when the Disney movie hits Blu-ray on Nov. 11.

Ahead of the digital release on Oct. 7, TheWrap has an exclusive first look at Veronica (Raphael) and Vivian (Sohn) as they warm up and try to ice out their competition in Tess and Ryan (Mark Harmon) in a deleted scene.

“I think ‘Freaky Friday’ is sort of cinema comfort food: it’s satisfying, makes you feel good, makes you laugh, makes you cry. You leave uplifted and you feel — because you’re in a theater with other people, not on a streamer — you’re not alone,” Curtis previously told TheWrap at the film’s July premiere. “If there was ever a time in the world to feel united and not alone, it’s now.”

Plus, this special feature has everything — stretches, insults, chest-bumps, boom mics and even fourth wall breaks from an Oscar winner. What more could you possibly need?

Well, find out with the full “Freakier Friday” experience, coming home soon.

Read Next
Disney Sets 'The Simpsons' Movie Follow-Up for 2027

JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

Comments