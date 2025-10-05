‘Freakier Friday’ Deleted Scene Shows Off Jamie Lee Curtis’ Pickleball Competition | Exclusive Video

Jamie Lee Curtis’ pickleball tournament was a rather major plot point in “Freakier Friday,” but the scenes themselves were not quite long enough to showcase the familiar faces seen on the court.

Luckily for fans of the “Freaky Friday” sequel, June Diane Raphael and Mary Sohn’s comedic bits as The Vs will get a chance to shine when the Disney movie hits Blu-ray on Nov. 11.

Ahead of the digital release on Oct. 7, TheWrap has an exclusive first look at Veronica (Raphael) and Vivian (Sohn) as they warm up and try to ice out their competition in Tess and Ryan (Mark Harmon) in a deleted scene.

“I think ‘Freaky Friday’ is sort of cinema comfort food: it’s satisfying, makes you feel good, makes you laugh, makes you cry. You leave uplifted and you feel — because you’re in a theater with other people, not on a streamer — you’re not alone,” Curtis previously told TheWrap at the film’s July premiere. “If there was ever a time in the world to feel united and not alone, it’s now.”

Play video

Plus, this special feature has everything — stretches, insults, chest-bumps, boom mics and even fourth wall breaks from an Oscar winner. What more could you possibly need?

Well, find out with the full “Freakier Friday” experience, coming home soon.