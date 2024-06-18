Fremantle, Pluto TV Strike Distribution Deal for 25 FAST Channels, Including ‘Baywatch,’ ‘Family Feud’

The offerings will launch in 13 countries, including the U.S., U.K., Canada, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain and Italy

(Credit: Fremantle)

Fremantle and Pluto TV have struck a global distribution deal that will see 25 free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels launch across 13 countries, with each offering being specifically curated for the individual markets.

The partnership will see the British production company’s 24 FAST channels premiere in Canada, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Italy, San Marino, Demark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, the U.K. and the U.S.

Those channels include “Baywatch,” “Supermarket Sweep,” “Family Feud Classic,” “Let’s Make a Deal,” “The Price Is Right: Bob Barker,” “The Price Is Right: Drew Carey,” “Alarm Fur Cobra,” “Project Runway,” “Prisoner” and “Jamie Oliver.”

A new channel called “Escape to the Country” will also launch in the U.K., which showcases the hit factual entertainment show that sees families seeking the perfect home in the British countryside. Additionally, the “Three’s Company” channel will debut outside of the U.S. for the first time when it premieres in Canada later this summer, streaming episodes of the sitcom that ran 1977–1983.

Fremantle’s “Baywatch,” “Supermarket Sweep,” “Let’s Make a Deal,” “Family Feud Classic,” “The Price Is Right: Bob Barker” and “The Price Is Right: Drew Carey” FAST channels launched in Canada on May 3. Following its success, the “Baywatch” channel will also be available via Pluto TV in Spain, Italy and the Nordics in the coming months.

“We are beyond excited to expand the Fremantle content offering on Pluto TV across international markets,” Pluto’s senior vice president of international content and acquisitions Katrina Kowalski said in a statement. “Pluto TV’s mission to offer lean-back entertainment for fans around the world harnesses the spirit of content like ‘Escape to the Country’ and ‘Three’s Company,’ which are perfect for people to gather to watch from the comfort of their living rooms.”

“We are thrilled to be expanding our partnership with Pluto TV globally, extending Fremantle’s treasured IP to many new territories,” Fremantle’s senior vice president of global FAST channels Laura Florence added. “Pluto TV’s state of the art platform provides a seamless streaming experience for viewers and makes it the perfect home for our channels. This is the next stage of our valued partnership with Pluto TV, as we continue to evolve our FAST strategy and content delivery for our global audience.”

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

