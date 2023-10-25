Sigmund Freud squares off against C.S. Lewis over nothing less than the existence of God in the first trailer for “Freud’s Last Session.”

The Sony Pictures Classics acquisition will debut in theaters on Dec. 22, positioning the Anthony Hopkins and Matthew Goode vehicle as a year-end awards season contender.

The official plot synopsis for “Freud’s Last Session” reads: “On the eve of the Second World War, two of the greatest minds of the 20th Century, Sigmund Freud (Hopkins) and C.S. Lewis (Goode), converge for their own personal battle over the existence of God.” The movie “interweaves the lives of Freud and Lewis, past, present and through fantasy, bursting from the confines of Freud’s study on a dynamic journey.”

Matt Brown (“The Man Who Knew Infinity”) directed and co-wrote alongside Mark St. Germain (“The God Committee”) who adapted his play of the same name.

The trailer positions the feature as a dialogue-driven two-hander, with two acting powerhouses squaring off over what seems to be a feature-length debate on faith versus atheism. Goode has been a well-respected actor for the last 15 years, starring in the likes of “Watchmen,” “The Imitation Game” and playing Robert Evans in Paramount+’s recent miniseries “The Offer” about the making of “The Godfather.”

Hopkins needs no introduction, coming off a Best Actor Academy Award, his second, for “The Father” in 2021. He has built a decades-long career filled with prestige flicks like “Remains of the Day” and “The Two Popes,” unapologetic high-quality pulp fiction like “The Mask of Zorro” and “Thor: Ragnorak” and everything in between. Heck, Jonathan Demme’s “The Silence of the Lambs” — for which Hopkins won his first Best Actor Oscar playing Dr. Hannibal Lecter in 1992, was a studio programmer that became a modern classic (and Best Picture-winning Oscar triumph) by virtue of its quality and crowd-pleasing success.

Watch the “Freud’s Last Session” trailer in the video above.