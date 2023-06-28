Max is lifting the veil on its upcoming limited thriller series “Full Circle,” the latest collaboration between director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon, and the sinister family secrets are about to spill out following a botched kidnapping.

In the trailer, released Wednesday, Claire Danes and Timothy Olyphant frantically respond to an alarming phone call that informs them, “We have your son.” As the couple cooperates with law enforcement, an officer (Zazie Beetz) presses them if the caller perhaps had a Guyanese accent — a suggestion that sends Danes spiraling.

“Does that mean something to you?” Beetz asks Danes at the hint of Guyana.

The trailer then lays eyes on CCH Pounder, who appears to be operating a tight ship in an upcoming plot devised for a specific intention, saying “You do exactly what I’ve instructed you to do and the balance will be restored.”

Whatever happens next in the kidnapping, it’s clear the attack was carefully planned as some sort of past connection looms over the two groups.

“You understand the things happening to your family are happening for a reason,” another voice says in the trailer, while Dennis Quaid’s character laments, “It makes no sense that we would be targeted.”

The official logline for the six-episode series is as follows: “An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.”

In addition to Beetz, Danes, Quaid, Olyphant and Pounder, the limited series also features Jim Gaffigan, Jharrel Jerome, Phaldut Sharma, Adia, Sheyi Cole, Gerald Jones, Suzanne Savoy, Ethan Stoddard and Lucian Zanes.

Oscar-winner Soderbergh serves as director and executive producer for “Full Circle” while Ed Solomon serves as writer and executive producer alongside Casey Silver, who also executive produces. Soderbergh and Solomon previously teamed up on the experimental HBO series “Mosaic” and the HBO Max original film “No Sudden Move.”

“Full Circle” premieres its first two episodes on Thursday, July 13 on Max, with an additional two episodes releasing weekly until its series finale drops on Thursday, July 27.