The casting of Lea Michele in Broadway’s “Funny Girl” revival had as dramatic an effect on the box office as it did on social media. Ticket prices for the show soared to as high as $2,500 on SeatGeek following yesterday’s announcement that the “Glee” star will replace Beanie Feldstein as the lead role – a sharp contrast to lackluster sales the production has seen so far.

On the resale site, tickets are all but sold out for Michele’s Sept. 6 debut, with prices starting at $570. In contrast, the show only filled 65% of the seats in the August Wilson Theater the week of July 10, and 75% the week prior. When it premiered in late April, “Funny Girl” was raking in $1.3 million at the box office; that number has since dropped to $709,862. Tickets for July and August currently remain at $69+ for most performances.

Onlookers have speculated that Michele might replace Feldstein since producers announced last month that the latter would wrap up her role as Fanny Brice on Sept. 25, sooner than anticipated. On July 10, that end date moved up to July 31 when Feldstein revealed that “the production decided to take the show in a different direction.”

Many have noted that the drama surrounding the show feels straight out of “Glee,” in which Michele starred as Rachel Berry. A prominent plot line in the Fox series revolved around Rachel’s undying quest to play Fanny Brice. “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m The Greatest Star,” and “People” are just a few songs from the musical that Michele performed as her character. In the past, the “Les Miserables” and “Spring Awakening” star has expressed her love for “Funny Girl” and revealed that she had discussed reviving the role originated by Barbra Streisand with “Glee” creator Ryan Murphy.

Michele wrote on Instagram that calling the casting “a dream come true is an understatement.”

Producers also announced yesterday that Tony Award nominee Tovah Feldshuh will succeed the role of Mrs. Brice, currently portrayed by Jane Lynch, in late September. Following Feldstein’s departure, Julie Benko will perform her role from Aug. 2 through Sept. 4.