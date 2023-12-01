‘Funny You Should Ask’ Primetime Comedy Game Show Special to Air on CBS, Stream on Paramount+

CBS is set to broadcast a special primetime presentation of “Byron Allen Presents Funny You Should Ask” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on Dec. 9. The daily comedy game show, which is produced and distributed by Allen Media Group, will also stream live on Paramount+.

“Funny You Should Ask,” which is hosted by Jon Kelley (“Extra,” “The Mole”), features a panel of comedians who interact with contestants for cash and big laughs. In each episode, the laughs and the stakes increase as the contestants ask the comedians questions, with the comedians giving funny answers.

The primetime special will showcase four new half-hour episodes, featuring Byron Allen, Adam Carolla, Whitney Cummings, Vivica Fox, Billy Gardell, Jamie Kennedy, Natasha Leggero, Jon Lovitz, Jeff Ross and Sheryl Underwood.

“Funny You Should Ask” launched in broadcast syndication nationwide in Fall 2017.

In addition to Allen, Carolla, Cummings, Fox, Gardell, Kennedy, Leggero, Lovitz, Ross and Underwood, other comedians who have previously appeared include Anthony Anderson, Louie Anderson, Tom Arnold, Maria Bamford, Bill Bellamy, Cedric the Entertainer, Margaret Cho, Dave Coulier, Tommy Davidson, Dean Edwards, Bill Engvall, David Alan Grier, Kathy Griffin, Tiffany Haddish, Cheryl Hines, Gabriel Iglesias, Jackee, Maz Jobrani, Bobby Lee, Loni Love, Howie Mandel, Tim Meadows, Jodi Miller, Gary Owen, Russell Peters, Caroline Rhea, Sherri Shepherd, Pauly Shore, Raven-Symone, George Wallace, Jimmie J.J. Walker, Kym Whitley and Harland Williams.

“Funny You Should Ask is the perfect comedy game show for the entire family,” Allen said in a statement. “The world needs laughs now more than ever.”