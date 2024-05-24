Fan-favorite “Mad Max: Fury Road” character Furiosa gets her story expanded with the prequel film “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.” Anya Taylor-Joy takes the reins from Charlize Theron as the title character but there are many new and familiar faces popping up throughout the movie. Let’s meet them all.

Here’s the official logline: “As the world falls, young Furiosa (Taylor-Joy) is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. She will spend the rest of her life battling to get back home.”

Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa

“Furiosa” (Warner Bros.)

Anya Taylor-Joy takes over the role of Furiosa from Charlize Theron in this prequel. In “Furiosa,” the titular character struggles to escape after being kidnapped by a warlord and falling in with Dementus’s biker hoard.

Taylor-Joy’s career has exploded in the last few years. Most recently she’s appeared in “Dune: Part Two” and voiced Princess Peach in “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” She’s also known for her work in Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit,” “The Witch” and “The Northman.”

Chris Hemsworth as Dementus

Credit: Warner Bros

Chris Hemsworth plays Dr. Dementus, the leader of a biker hoard that kidnapped Furiosa and has a vendetta against a younger Immortan Joe.

Hemsworth is best known for playing Thor in several MCU projects, most recently “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “Avengers: Endgame.” He’s also appeared in “Snow White and the Hunstman,” “Extraction” and “Star Trek.”

Tom Burke as Praetorian Jack

Credit: Warner Bros.

Tom Burke plays war rig driver Praetorian Jack who has a soft spot for Furiosa and vows to help her escape.

Burke played Orson Welles in “Mank” and has also appeared in “Only God Forgives,” “The Souvenir,” “The Wonder” and in the series “The Lazarus Project.”

Lachy Hulme as Immortan Joe

Credit: Warner Bros.

Lachy Hulme plays a younger Immortan Joe, who was previously played by Hugh Keays-Byrne in “Mad Max: Fury Road.” He’s the leader of the Citadel and the War Boys and is locked in a struggle with Dementus.

Hulme has appeared in “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” “The Matrix Revolutions,” a recurring role in AMC’s “Preacher,” and in “Offspring” from 2010-2017.

Josh Helman as Scrotus

Credit: Warner Bros.

Josh Helman plays Scrotus, one of Immortan Joe’s son.

Helman is most known for playing Slit in “Mad Max: Fury Road” and William Stryker in “X-Men: Days of Future Past” and “X-Men: Apocalypse.”

Nathan Jones as Rictus Erectus

Credit: Warner Bros.

Nathan Jones plays Rictus Erectus – Immortan Joe’s oldest son.

Jones reprises his role of Rictus Erectus, which he first played in “Mad Max: Fury Road.” He also played Reiko in “Mortal Kombat” and appeared in “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” “Conan the Barbarian” and “Ricky Stanicky.”