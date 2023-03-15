‘Gattaca’ Reboot Series in Development at Showtime

A “Gattaca” TV series is in the works at Showtime, according to multiple media reports.

Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa are reportedly in talks to return to the network to reboot the 1997 flick after co-creating Showtime’s “Homeland,” which ran for for eight seasons and produced nearly 100 episodes.

Based off the Andrew Niccol-written and direct film starring Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, “Gattaca” centers on a dystopian near future in which society is guided by eugenics as each potential child is planned to receive the most desirable traits of their parents.

Showtime did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

While details regarding the series, which hails from Sony Pictures Television, are still being finalized, Gordon and Gansa are said to be set to write the series alongside Craig Borten. The duo will also executive produce with Glenn Gellar, who serves as president of Gordan and Gansa’s production company, and Danny DeVito, who served as a producer for the 1997 film.

The original film follows Vincent Freeman (Hawke) who was conceived outside of the genetic selection process and subsequently must assume an alternative identity in order to achieve his dreams of space travel. Produced by Sony’s Columbia Pictures and Danny DeVito’s Jersey Films, Jude Law, Alan Arkin, Loren Dean, Ernest Borgnine, Gore Vidal and Xander Berkeley rounded out the cast for the 1997 film.

In addition to teaming up on “Homeland,” Gordon and Gansa recently co-created Fox drama “Accused” and they have previously had credits shows including “24” and “The X-Files.”