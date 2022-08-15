Television Academy to Present 2022 Governors Award to Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media

Geena Davis’ Institute on Gender in Media will receive the 2022 Governors Award at this year’s Emmys, the Television Academy announced Monday.

Davis’ organization is being honored in recognition of the group’s efforts to promote gender balance and foster inclusion throughout the entertainment industry, the Academy said in a release.

“Since 2004, the institute has been fighting for equality and representation, long before it was comfortable to take that stand. The Television Academy is honored to add the organization to the prestigious list of recipients,” Governors Award selection committee co-Chair Kim Taylor-Coleman said in a statement.

“The institute’s work continues to result in real-world changes that have an impact far beyond the soundstages and locations we show up at every day,” committee co-Chair Michael Spiller added in a statement.

Davis’ institute works within the entertainment industry to create gender balance, advocate for inclusion and reduce negative stereotyping in family entertainment media.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this award from the Board of Governors in recognition of our work. We know that in many sectors of our society true gender equality may take many years to achieve, but there’s one space where parity can be reached virtually overnight: on screen,” Davis, founder and chair, said in a statement.

“Seeing oneself reflected in popular culture is enormously powerful. As we say, ‘If they can see it, they can be it,’” Madeline Di Nonno, president and CEO of the Institute, said in her statement.

The Geena Davis Institute on Gender will receive its Emmy statuette during the Emmy Awards ceremony on Monday, Sept. 12.

Previous recipients of the Governors Award include Debbie Allen, Tyler Perry, William S. Paley, “Star Trek,” “American Idol,” Hallmark Cards Inc., Masterpiece Theater, Comic Relief and PBS.