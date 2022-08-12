Lionsgate to Mandate Abortion Care Protections, CEO Says

Lionsgate will mandate new policies and protections for abortion care for its employees in the wake of the overturning of Roe V. Wade, the company’s CEO Jon Feltheimer announced to staff on Friday.

“Our Company’s position on this matter is clear and unequivocal: the reproductive rights of every employee must be protected, individual choice will be safeguarded, and access to necessary health services will be prioritized,” Feltheimer wrote in his weekly memo to staff on Friday and obtained by TheWrap. “We are currently engaged in the process of developing a thoughtful and comprehensive policy to carry out this mandate – one that factors in health insurance issues, the legal and regulatory frameworks of the states in which we operate, and a host of other issues.”

This week, a collective of Hollywood’s studios responded to an open letter signed by over 400 showrunners and TV creators demanding more specific demands as it pertains to abortions, including an outline of medical care for employees, criminal and legal protection and an end to political donations to anti-abortion candidates. Lionsgate was notably absent from that group, but the studio’s CEO has now issued its own directive on protecting abortion care.

Immediately after the Dobbs decision from back in June, many Hollywood studios announced plans to cover abortion costs and travel expenses for employees who live and work in states where abortion is now illegal, and trustees of the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan on Friday unanimously approved a benefit that would also cover travel expenses pertaining to abortion care.

Lionsgate is a producer of the Starz series “P-Valley,” which is filmed in Georgia, where abortion is outlawed as soon as a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Read Feltheimer’s full memo to staff below:

Dear Colleagues: Protecting the safety and well-being of our employees is our highest priority. We have strong policies and processes in place to safeguard employees from discrimination, harassment, bullying and invasion of privacy. In the wake of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, it has become necessary to develop strong policies and add to our comprehensive benefits to protect our employees’ reproductive rights as well. There may be differing views on this sensitive issue within our diverse Lionsgate family. Consistent with our values, we are committed to a respectful, tolerant and mutually supportive internal dialogue. But our Company’s position on this matter is clear and unequivocal: the reproductive rights of every employee must be protected, individual choice will be safeguarded, and access to necessary health services will be prioritized. We are currently engaged in the process of developing a thoughtful and comprehensive policy to carry out this mandate – one that factors in health insurance issues, the legal and regulatory frameworks of the states in which we operate, and a host of other issues. Please have a safe and relaxing weekend. Jon Feltheimer, CEO, Lionsgate

