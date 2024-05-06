Weeks before his death on March 30, the star of “The Boys” spin-off “Gen V” Chance Perdomo revealed the role on “The Boys” that he auditioned for — and failed to snag. While speaking on actor Michael Rosebaum’s podcast “Inside Of You,” Perdomo said, “I auditioned for Huey on ‘The Boys,’ and I don’t think I got close. But I remember reading it and being like, ‘I absolutely love everything about this.’”

Earlier in the interview, Perdomo said that he’d also auditioned for the role of Jughead Jones on “Riverdale” — a role that ultimately went to Cole Sprouse. “I didn’t get that, but I was close,” he said. “It was one of my first auditions. I think it was between me and three other people, or three or five.”

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa remembered his audition, however, and “wrote [his ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ character] Ambrose with me in mind.”

“I had no idea,” Perdomo admitted. Similarly, that earlier “Boys” experience played into the actor becoming a fan of that series and ultimately landing a role of “Gen V.”

On Sunday, the producers “Gen V” said they do not plan to recast Perdomo’s role. The statement from producers began, “As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at Gen V is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory.”

“We won’t be recasting the role, because no one can replace Chance. nstead, we have been taking the time and space to recraft our Season 2 storylines as we begin production in May.”

The statement concluded, “We will honor Chance and his legacy this season.”

The show that “Gen V” spins out of, “The Boys,” premieres its fourth season on June 13. The show released a new trailer for the season on Friday.

You can watch the full interview with the late Chance Perdomo in the video at the top of this page.