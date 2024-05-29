‘Wolfs’ Trailer: George Clooney and Brad Pitt Are Lone Fixers in Apple Action-Comedy

The duo last worked together 15 years ago in 2007’s “Ocean’s Thirteen”

George Clooney and Brad Pitt reunite on screen as two lone-wolf fixers assigned to the same job in the first trailer for Apple Studios’ “Wolfs,” from “Spider-Man” director Jon Watts, who also wrote the script.

The duo last appeared on screen together 15 years ago leading a casino heist team in 2007’s “Ocean’s Thirteen,” and they’re back in “opposites attract” mode for this original film.

In “Wolfs,” Clooney plays a professional fixer hired to cover up a high profile crime. But when a second fixer (Pitt) shows up and the two “lone wolves” are forced to work together, they find their night spiraling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected.

Along with Clooney and Pitt, the film also stars Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams and Poorna Jagannathan.

Clooney and Pitt are also producers through their respective production companies, Smokehouse Pictures and Plan B Entertainment. Smokehouse’s Grant Heslov is also a producer alongside Watts and his wife, Dianne McGunigle. Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner are also producers for Plan B.

Sony is releasing the film theatrically on Sept. 20 before it streams on Apple TV+.

Moana 2
Read Next
'Moana 2' Trailer Reunites Moana and Maui to Answer a Call From the Ancestors | Video

Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper, & magazine mentions to his credit. Umberto has been profiled in such publications as The Washington Post, Variety and Grantland.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.