George Clooney and Brad Pitt reunite on screen as two lone-wolf fixers assigned to the same job in the first trailer for Apple Studios’ “Wolfs,” from “Spider-Man” director Jon Watts, who also wrote the script.

The duo last appeared on screen together 15 years ago leading a casino heist team in 2007’s “Ocean’s Thirteen,” and they’re back in “opposites attract” mode for this original film.

In “Wolfs,” Clooney plays a professional fixer hired to cover up a high profile crime. But when a second fixer (Pitt) shows up and the two “lone wolves” are forced to work together, they find their night spiraling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected.

Along with Clooney and Pitt, the film also stars Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams and Poorna Jagannathan.

Clooney and Pitt are also producers through their respective production companies, Smokehouse Pictures and Plan B Entertainment. Smokehouse’s Grant Heslov is also a producer alongside Watts and his wife, Dianne McGunigle. Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner are also producers for Plan B.

Sony is releasing the film theatrically on Sept. 20 before it streams on Apple TV+.