George Clooney and Julia Roberts are lovers to enemies … and maybe back to lovers again? … in their new romantic comedy “Ticket to Paradise.”

“Ticket to Paradise” is about two exes who find themselves on a shared mission to stop their lovestruck daughter (played by Kaitlyn Dever) from making the same mistake they once made as they travel to Bali for her impending wedding.

A trailer for the rom-com, which you can watch above, shows the former couple struggle to put their differences aside, even in light of their common cause. They go head-to-head at every turn, before eventually making peace with their daughter’s decision — and each other.

“Ticket to Paradise” reunites Clooney and Roberts on screen for the first time since Jodie Foster’s “Money Monster” from 2011, and the “Ocean’s” franchise before that.

Parker wrote the film with Daniel Pipski. “Ticket to Paradise” is produced by Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner for Working Title, as well as Sarah Harvey, Deborah Balderstone, Clooney and Grant Heslov for Smokehouse Pictures. Julia Roberts, Lisa Roberts Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill produce for Red Om Films.

“Ticket to Paradise” is directed by “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” filmmaker Ol Parker. It opens in theaters Oct. 21, 2022.