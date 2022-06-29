“Knives Out 2” isn’t the only murder mystery hitting theaters later this year, as Searchlight Pictures has released the first trailer for “See How They Run” that finds Oscar winner Sam Rockwell and Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan investigating a suspicious murder in 1950s London.

Written by Mark Chappell (“Flaked”) and directed by Tom George (“This Country”), “See How Thy Run” takes place in the West End where plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after the film’s Hollywood director (played by Adrien Brody) is murdered.

A weary inspector (Rockwell) and an eager rookie constable (Ronan) take on the case, and quickly find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid theater underground.

“Knives Out” surely didn’t invent the comedic whodunit and “See How They Run” owes as much to Agatha Christie as anything, albeit with a wry, Wes Anderson-like flair.

Check out the trailer in the video above. “See How They Run” opens in theaters on Sept. 30, 2022.

The cast also includes Ruth Wilson, Reece Shearsmith, Harris Dickinson, Charlie Cooper, Shirley Henderson, Lucian Msamati, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Pearl Chanda, Paul Chahidi, Sian Clifford, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Tim key, Ania Marson and David Oyelowo.