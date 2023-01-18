“Morning Joe” panelist George Conway blasted Marjorie Taylor Greene and other extremist Republicans given congressional assignments on Tuesday as being “not serious about governing.”

Under Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy’s leadership, Georgia’s Taylor Greene will serve on the Homeland Security Committee and Oversight and Accountability Committee. Arizona’s Paul Gosar has been named to the Oversight and Accountability Committee as well as the Natural Resource Committee.

Both representatives were previously expelled from their committee assignments for inflammatory remarks: Greene for spreading conspiracy theories and encouraging violence against Democratic politicians, and Gosar for posting a bizarre video depicting himself attacking Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and others.

“Well, at least we have a country where anyone can be elected to Congress no matter who they are or pretend to be,” Conway said on Wednesday’s edition of “Morning Joe.”

“It’s horrible, it’s terrible that these people are in a position of power,” he continued. “They aren’t serious about governing. It’s all performance art to them.”

Far-right representatives Lauren Boebert and Scott Perry were also awarded congressional assignments. Rep. Andy Biggs was named to the House Judiciary Committee after asking to be pardoned for his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection, panelist Willie Geist pointed out, adding that all of the new committee members voted against certifying Biden’s presidency.

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki spoke about how the new congress may slash budgets for domestic programs, including veteran affairs, housing, social security and Medicare.

“On the debt limit, you know, you have Kevin McCarthy who has not told anyone — or some people may know, but we certainly don’t know, the public doesn’t know – what he promised to the extreme wing of his party as it relates to the debt limit,” she said. “We know he promised cuts, so the devil’s in the details always in discussions in Washington, especially when you’re dealing with the crazy train.”

“The right wing of his party is pressuring him to make massive cuts that will hurt the public,” Psaki added.

Check out the full “Morning Joe” clip in the video above.