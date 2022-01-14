George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy will be honored with the Milestone Award from the Producers Guild of America (PGA) at the upcoming 2022 ceremony, acknowledging their contributions to the film industry both individually and collectively through Lucasfilm. The duo will accept the honor at the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Fairmont Century Plaza.

Past recipients of the Milestone Award, which is the PGA’s most prestigious honor, include Steven Spielberg, Bob Iger, Sherry Lansing, Clint Eastwood, James Cameron, Walt Disney, Louis B. Mayer, Alfred Hitchcock and Donna Langley. The 2020 recipient was Ted Sarandos.

“Together, George and Kathleen have carved out a fantastic empire of entertainment that inspires and entertains billions, all with the highest levels of both creative and technical achievement. What George has built through his movies and through Lucasfilm has enriched every facet of filmmaking, and his colossal creativity and technical genius amazed the world. Kathleen has ascended to the highest levels of our industry, facing ever-changing challenges each time she succeeded in producing one of the brilliant and boundary breaking films she is known for. And since joining Lucasfilm as president, she has expertly exalted its IP to be even more influential and treasured around the world,” said Producers Guild of America Presidents, Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher. “We’re very proud to honor George and Kathleen as they celebrate the 50th anniversary of Lucasfilm.”

“Receiving the Milestone Award from the PGA is a celebration of all that goes into bringing stories to life across a lifetime… protecting creativity while balancing business, moving technology forward to make real what you can see in your mind’s eye and doing it all from scratch most of the time. Being recognized alongside my longtime friend and fellow producer Kathleen Kennedy makes this honoring of our shared and individual works even more meaningful,” said George Lucas.

“I am very honored to share this award with George Lucas who has inspired a generation of filmmakers who were coming of age, not only through his storytelling but through technological innovation that unlocked our imagination,” said Kathleen Kennedy, President of Lucasfilm.

When Lucas sold Lucasfilm to Disney in 2012, he appointed Kennedy as his successor. Since then, she’s shepherded the continuation of the “Star Wars” franchise on the big and small screen, and is producing other new Lucasfilm projects like the Disney+ series “Willow” and “Indiana Jones 5.”