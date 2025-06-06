‘Ginny & Georgia’ Stars Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry Unpack Season 3 Finale Twist: ‘They Fully Turn Into Each Other’

Note: This story contains spoilers from “Ginny & Georgia” Season 3, Episode 10.

While it’s usually Brianne Howey’s Georgia who has a master plan in “Ginny & Georgia,” all hope seems to be lost for the heroine as she sits on trial for a murder she did commit — that is until her daughter, Ginny (Antonia Gentry), swoops in with a plan to save her.

When Austin (Diesel La Torraca) takes the stand at Georgia’s murder trial in Episode 10, he says under oath that he saw his father (Gil) kill Tom Fuller, shocking everyone in the courthouse — including Georgia — while Ginny looks on with a subtle smile. It’s revealed that Ginny was the one who came up with the plan for Austin to frame Gil, killing two birds with one stone as they send an abuser to prison while keeping their mom free.

“I’m super excited about this brand new version of Ginny,” Gentry told TheWrap, joking “let her do whatever she wants — if she wants to take someone out, let her take someone out, remove the obstacles … It’s also fun to see Georgia afraid of her for a bit — it’s just flipping everything on its head.”

“They become each other,” Howey added. “They fully turn into each other.”

While Ginny has proven she has the guts to stomach the decision to send an innocent man — of the crime in question, at least — to prison, the choice implicates Austin, who by the end of the season, seems to be struggling with his actions.

“We’re very worried about his mental health,” Howey said, while Gentry added, “but he’s going to therapy,” reflecting a finale conversation between Ginny and Georgia in which even Georgia, herself, agrees she’ll head to therapy as well. “I think should be in therapy, but especially Ginny and Georgia and Austin,” Howey said.

The Season 3 finale leaves off with things pretty much as normal as they could be after a murder trial, but Ginny’s alerts go up when she sees Georgia taking a swig of milk straight from the bottle. “Didn’t you say you drink milk when you’re pregnant?” Ginny asks Georgia in the final moments of the finale.

“Georgia couldn’t be more of a different person at the end of Season 3 compared to the beginning of Season 3,” Howey said, noting that all of Georgia’s secrets have been aired out nationally. “Georgia, I think, feels there’s still a lot of shame she has to work through, but it’s also kind of liberating because it’s all out there.”

Raymond Ablack and Brianne Howey in “Ginny & Georgia” (Credit: Amanda Matlovich/Netflix)

Howey noted that, given Ginny and Georgia’s new dynamic, Georgia is a bit scared of Ginny, so confronting a new pregnancy will make for an interesting conversation for the duo.

“When she tells Paul and Joe, because she was intimate with both of them … I’m scared of what their reactions are going to be,” Howey said. “Austin’s not the baby anymore. What does Georgia look like being a mom for a third time around? What is she going to get right this time? What is she still not going to get right? She’s still only human.”

In the finale, Georgia also receives a call from her father in prison, who warns her if he could find her, anyone can, including her mom and her stepdad. With the writers’ room for Season 4 just kicking off, Howey teased that next season will see audiences “learn more about everyone’s families and just continue to learn about why these characters are the way that they are, and where they come from and

what led them to be this way.”

“Ginny & Georgia” Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.