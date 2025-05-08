‘Ginny & Georgia’ Get Used to New Normal in Season 3 Trailer: Ankle Monitor and a Murder Trial

After Georgia and Paul’s wedding was interrupted by Georgia’s arrest in the “Ginny & Georgia” Season 2 finale, Season 3 will see the mother-daughter duo getting used to a new normal: ankle monitors as they await Georgia’s murder trial.

“My mom’s awaiting her murder trial and everyone at school is looking at me like I’m in the circus — it’s fun,” Ginny (Antonia Gentry) tells Maxine (Sara Waisglass) in the trailer, who responds cheekily, “your college essay writes itself.”

The trailer, released Thursday, fills in the gaps between Georgia’s arrest during her wedding with Paul (Scott Porter) and the present-day, with Georgia (Brianne Howey) detained on house arrest by an ankle bracelet until the trial for the murder of Tom Fuller (Vincent Legault). The new situation lends itself to some learning curves for the family — including Georgia learning she has to charge the monitor.

As their lives get turned upside down, Maxine and the rest of Ginny’s friends rally around her, with Maxine reminding the group, “Ginny really needs us right now — I’m worried about her.”

But meanwhile, Ginny is having her own realizations about her mother, saying in the trailer, “I’ve always known my mom was different — there’s more to her than people see.”

“Everyone thinks I’m a violent, unhinged monster,” Georgia says, as she reckons with the possibility of going to prison. “I’m not a bad person, but if you come face-to-face with bad, you become a little bad yourself,” she continues.

The trailer sees Georgia approach her murder trial with the utmost confidence — at least on the outside — as she dons a bubblegum pink suit to the courthouse. It’s apparent the trial will have Ginny and the rest of the family confronting what they believe is the truth about Georgia.

“I’m trying so hard to protect her but I don’t even know if it’s the right thing to do,” Ginny says. “I don’t want my mom to go to prison.”

The official logline for Season 3 is as follows: “Georgia has just been arrested for murder during her wedding – ruining her fairy tale ending and putting the spotlight on the Millers like never before. It’s always been Ginny and Georgia against the world, but the world has never come for them quite like this. Now, Ginny needs to see where she stands when push comes to shove – Is the two of them against the world something Ginny really wants to sign up for?”

Season 3 premieres June 5 on Netflix.