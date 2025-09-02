GKids Acquires North American Rights for Japanese Oscar Entry ‘Kokuho’

GKids is bringing “Kokuho” to North America.

The live-action feature, which debuted at Cannes and is set to make its North American debut at the Toronto International Film Festival later this month, will be Japan’s official submission in the Best International Feature category at the 98th Academy Awards. GKids will release “Kokuho” in theaters early next year. This is the company’s first contemporary live-action title.

“Kokuho” was directed by Lee Sang-il and stars Ryo Yoshizawa, Ryusei Yokohama and Ken Watanabe. The film is produced by Aniplex Inc. in association with Myriagon Studio, Amuse Inc., Toho Co Ltd., Lawson Inc. and Credeus. International sales are handled by Pyramide International.

Since “Kokuho” was released in Japan in June it has grossed $79 million, making the film the second-highest grossing Japanese live-action film of all time.

The official synopsis for the film reads: “Nagasaki, 1964 – After the death of his father, the leader of a yakuza gang, 14-year-old Kikuo is taken under the wing of a famous Kabuki actor. Alongside Shunsuke, the actor’s only son, he decides to dedicate himself to this traditional form of theatre. For decades, the two young men grow and evolve together – from acting school to the grandest stages – amid scandals and glory, brotherhood and betrayals … one of them will become the greatest Japanese master of the art of kabuki.”

“From the very first scene, I was completely taken with ‘Kokuho,’” David Jesteadt, president of GKids, said. “Its combination of an epic decades-spanning story with some of the most beautiful Kabuki scenes put to film have made it one of the most unique and enthralling films I have seen, and audiences clearly agree. I am honored that we can share such a film with American audiences.”

The deal was negotiated between Jesteadt of GKids, and Agathe Mauruc of Pyramide International.

GKids has been extremely adept in the Best Animated Feature Oscar category; it has had 13 nominated films and one winner, for Hayao Miyazaki’s “The Boy and the Heron.” Additionally, they have been nominated for Best Animated Short Film for the Roald Dahl adaptation “Revolting Rhymes.” This year they have several potential Best Animated Feature nominees, including the lovely “Little Amélie or the Character of Rain,” “All You Need Is Kill” (based on the same story that Tom Cruise’s “Edge of Tomorrow” was adapted from) and “ChaO” from Japanese animation production house Studio 4°C.