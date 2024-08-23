GKids Acquires Japanese Box Office Sensation ‘Look Back’ for Fall Theatrical Release | Exclusive

GKids, the producer and distributor of animation from around the world, has acquired the theatrical and home video rights for North America to “Look Back.” The film, which was a box office sensation in Japan, is based on the critically acclaimed manga by “Chainsaw Man” author Tatsuki Fujimoto and adapted and directed by Kiyotaka Oshiyama. “Look Back” will hit theaters on October 4th in its original Japanese language. The deal was negotiated between GKIDS and Avex Pictures.

GKids are coming off of the Oscar-winning Hayao Miyazaki film “The Boy and the Heron.” They’ve also overseen the domestic release of such modern classics as “Weathering with You,” “Belle” and “Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time.”

“Look Back” debuted earlier this year at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, with additional screenings at New York City’s Japan Cuts and Los Angeles’ Anime Expo. When the film was released in Japan, it grew into a genuine phenomenon, having opened on 119 screens and quickly earning over 1 billion yen in the first two weeks. (It still remains in theaters in Japan.)

The film is the first feature production from Studio Durian, the studio founded by director Oshiyama, who was a key animator on “The Boy and the Heron” and character designer for the anime adaptation of “Chainsaw Man.”

The official synopsis for “Look Back” follows: “Popular, outgoing Fujino is celebrated by her classmates for her funny comics in the class newspaper. One day, her teacher asks her to share the space with Kyomoto, a truant recluse whose beautiful artwork sparks a competitive fervor in Fujino. What starts as jealousy transforms when Fujino realizes their shared passion for drawing.” The film “captures the highs and lows of pursuing artistic excellence and the special bonds formed through creative collaboration.”

“Look Back” hits theaters on October 4.