GLAAD Study Finds A24 Was 2024’s Only LGBTQ-Inclusive Studio as Inclusion Hits 3-Year Low

With films including “Love Lies Bleeding” and “Queer,” A24 was the only studio to earn a “good” grade from GLAAD for its 2024 slate. On Wednesday, the advocacy group released its annual Studio Responsibility Index, which hands out “pass” or “fail” grades to movies based on their degree of LGBTQ-inclusive content.

Despite receiving 13 Oscar nominations, the Netflix musical “Emilia Pérez” was slammed as “a case study in what not to do when it comes to trans storytelling.” GLAAD called the streamer’s decision to buy and heavily promote the film, which is about a Mexican cartel boss who becomes a trans woman, “extremely disappointing,” and shows “just how much more education needs to be done with Hollywood film executives.”

Overall, queer films dipped 23.6% across major studio releases from 2023, a statistic that GLAAD President & CEO, Sarah Kate Ellis said was a “wake-up call to the industry.”

Karla Sofía Gascón in “Emilia Perez” (Netflix)

Ellis said in a statement, “At a time when LGBTQ people are facing unprecedented attacks in politics and news media, film must be a space for visibility and truth. Representation isn’t about checking a box — it’s about whose stories get told, whose lives are valued, and creating worlds that mirror our own society today.”

The report analyzed nine major studios besides A24: Amazon, Apple TV+, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount Global, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery, including their subsidiary distribution labels and majority-owned streaming services. All except for A24 received a “poor” or “insufficient” rating. Among the films that received a passing grade from GLAAD were Paramount’s “Mean Girls,” Amazon’s “My Old Ass,” Focus Feature’s “Drive-Away Dolls,” Apple’s “Fancy Dance,” Disney and Hulu’s “Prom Dates” and Netflix’s “Good Grief.”

The alliance praised Netflix’s BAFTA-winning trans documentary “Will and Harper,” but noted they do not include documentaries when preparing their yearly report.

Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator II,” which strongly implied that Denzel Washington’s Roman politician enjoyed the company of men as well as women, was singled out for not embracing the subtext, and “the contentious media cycle” where Washington said a scene where he kissed a man was cut, while Scott denied that a scene like that had ever been filmed.

