‘Gladiator’ Sequel From Director Ridley Scott Gets 2024 Release Date

Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator” sequel has been slated to be released on on Nov. 22, 2024, Paramount Pictures announced on Friday.

“Aftersun” star and Oscar Nominee Paul Mescal is in talks to star in the “Gladiator” sequel. Casting for the other roles are currently underway.

The first “Gladiator” movie, which was released in 2000, garnered 11 Oscar nominations and five wins, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Russell Crowe. The film raked in $460 million at the global box office.

The story for the sequel would focus on Lucius (Mescal), the son of Lucilla (who was played by Connie Nielsen in the 2000 film) who was saved by Maximus (Crowe) by the end of the first film.

Scott is directing, as well as producing with Michael Pruss via Scott Free and Doug Wick & Lucy Fisher via Red Wagon Entertainment. David Scarpa is writing the script. Also returning from the original film are costume designer Janty Yates and production designer Arthur Max.

DreamWorks was the studio behind the original 2000 film and Paramount is currently in negotiations to land the project. Universal, which co-produced the 2000 film, has the option to come on board as co-financier.

Scott will first direct “Napoleon” which Joaquin Phoenix attached to star.