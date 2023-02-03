Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult to Star in True-Crime Film ‘The Order’

Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult are teaming up for director Justin Kurzel’s “The Order.” The Zach Baylin-penned film will detail the true story of the crime syndicate known as The Silent Brotherhood. It is based on Kevin Flynn and Gary Gerhardt’s book “The Silent Brotherhood and will detail an early-80s crime spree, including bank robberies, armored car heists and counterfeiting committed by a white supremacist terrorist group across the Pacific Northwest.

The AGC Studios-financed feature, along with Chasing Epic Pictures and Riff Raff Entertainment, will star Law (“The Talent Mr. Ripley,” “Sherlock Homes,” “The Nest”) as an FBI agent hot on the case. Hoult (“The Great,” “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “Warm Bodies”) will play the terrorist leader plotting a war against the federal government. Kurzel has previously directed the likes of “Macbeth” and “Assassin’s Creed,” while Baylin wrote “King Richard” and co-wrote the upcoming “Creed III.”

At the time, the so-called Silent Order was among the scariest and most dangerous racist, antisemitic hate groups to rise to power since the Klu Klux Klan. Their initial crime sprees predated a broader rise in antigovernment militia movements in the 1990s and beyond. Their most high-profile crime was the shocking murder of controversial Denver-based radio talk show host Alan Berg, whose life and violent death would inspire Oliver Stone and Eric Bogosian’s “Talk Radio.”

Production on “The Order” will begin in May 2023 in Alberta, Canada. AGC International will launch sales at the upcoming European Film Market. CAA MediaFinance is representing North America.