In a new clip from the upcoming “Knives Out” sequel, “Glass Onion,” a group of old friends become embroiled in a mystery that begins with a puzzle box and, of course, ends in murder.

Writer-director Rian Johnson revealed the new clip during Netflix’s online Tudum fan event Saturday, a few months before the film is due to premiere.

“The mystery begins when a group of old friends all receive an unexpected invitation in the form of an intricate puzzle box,” Johnson says, while members of the new ensemble cast of Kate Hudson, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Jessica Henwick, Dave Bautista and Madelyn Cline are shown boarding a luxury yacht. As revealed in the first teaser trailer for the film, their host is a billionaire named Miles, played by Edward Norton.

He continues, “But what starts as a game turns into something much more nefarious.”

Leslie Odom Jr.’s character kicks off the mystery by spinning the ornate wooden wheel that tops the box. It stops to reveal a series of brain teasers, including a projector, a Fibonacci sequence, an abacus and a combination lock.

From their various locations, the characters work together to solve the puzzle box, which holds an invitation at its center.

“My dear friends, my beautiful disruptors, my closest inner circle,” the card begins, as the friends read out loud. “We could all use a moment of normalcy and so you are cordially invited for a long weekend on my private island where we will celebrate the bonds that connect us.”

“And I hope your puzzle-solving skills are whetted,” it continues, “because you will also be competing to solve the mystery of my murder.”

The clip ends with detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) smoking a cigar by the water, as patrol boats recede into the distance. “Ladies and gentlemen, this invitation is not to be trifled with,” he muses.

“Knives Out 2” comes roughly three years after the original film debuted to critical and commercial acclaim. Johnson and producer Ram Bergman struck a deal to make two additional sequels starring Craig last year.

“Glass Onion” will premiere in select theaters at a yet-to-be-announced date before hitting Netflix on Dec. 23.

Watch the full clip above or here.