Glen Powell Gets His Game Face on in ‘Chad Powers’ Trailer

“Hit Man” meets “Juwanna Mann” meets “She’s the Man,” with some “Chad” and “Austin Powers” thrown in, in the trailer for Glen Powell and Hulu’s new sports comedy, “Chad Powers.”

In the Friday teaser, co-creator, co-writer and star Powell’s cocky main character must undergo a physical transformation in order to get back in the game after quite literally dropping the ball and ending his football career.

“Eight years after an unforgivable mistake nukes his promising college football career, hotshot quarterback Russ Holliday tries to resurrect his dreams by disguising himself as Chad Powers — a talented oddball who walks on to the struggling South Georgia Catfish,” per the logline.

Executive producers Powell and Michael Waldron co-created the comedy, with Eli Manning; Omaha Productions’ Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz and Ben Brown; ESPN’s Burke Magnus, Brian Lockhart and Kati Fernandez; Luvh Rakhe and director Tony Yacenda also serving as EPs.

Additionally, the cast includes Frankie A. Rodriguez, Perry Mattfeld, Quentin Plair, Wynn Everett and Steve Zahn.

“Chad Powers” premieres Sept. 30 on Hulu.