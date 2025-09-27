How to Watch the 2025 Global Citizen Festival

Global Citizen will host its 13th annual music festival in New York City this Saturday.

The festival brings together global music superstars in order to raise money to end poverty. This year’s festival will take place on the Great Lawn in Central Park, featuring performances from Shakira, Cardi B and Tyla. Last year Post Malone, Doja Cat, Lisa and Raye headlined the 2024 festival in New York.

Global Citizen has comitted to several sustainability efforts in producing the festival. This year’s festival will be all vegetarian and vegan with plastic-free concessions. They will also minimize food waste by donating excess food to local organizations including RePlate and Friendly Fridge BX. The festival’s main stage will be completely powered by the same SmartGrid battery system used to power Coldplay’s world tour, in partnership with the band and CES Power.

In addition to powerhouse music performances, the festival will feature speeches from philanthropic advocates throughout the programming, including Bill Nye and Kristen Bell.

The Global Citizen Festival will be streamed across the globe to 78 countries and is produced by Done+Dusted and Diversified Production Services.. For more on where to watch, keep reading.

What time does it start?

The music festival will take place Saturday Sept. 27 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.

Where can I watch?

Music fans can attend the festival at Central Park’s Great Lawn in New York City.

For fans at home, the 2025 Global Citizen Festival will be available stream on YouTube, Apple Music and the Apple TV app, the Amazon Music En Vivo channel on Twitch, the Amazon Live FAST channel on Prime Video and FireTV, Brut, DITU, iHeartRadio, Mediacorp, Veeps, ViX and VIZIO WatchFree+. The Global Citizen website and the Global Citizen app will also broadcast the festival all day.

To see how to view the festival internationally, visit the Global Citizen Festival’s watch page here.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets to the Global Citizen Festival are free and can be earned by volunteering through the company’s campaign goals. Earlier this month, the organzation hosted a beach cleanup, and all participants earned a ticket to the festival.

Fans can also purchase tickets on Global Citizen’s website.

Who will perform?

The headliners for Saturday’s festival include Shakira and Cardi B, with performances from Tyla, Ayra Starr, Mariah the Scientist and Camilo.

Who will host the festival?

Global Citizen Ambassador Hugh Jackman will host the 2025 festival with special appearances from presenters Bill Nye, Adam Lambert, Danai Gurira and Liza Koshy.

What other celebrities will make appearances?

Other notable participants include Kristen Bell, Tony Goldwyn, Laurie Hernandez, Vladimir Duthiers, Lydia Kekeli Amenyaglo, Fy Rajaonarivelo, Esther Kimani, Omowumi Ogunrotimi and Valeriia Rachynska.

What is Global Citizen?

Global Citizen is an international advocacy organization on a mission to end extreme poverty. They organize campaigns and events to engage advocates worldwide to take action. The organization also gathers leaders in music, entertainment, public policy, media, philanthropy and the corporate sector to spread their mission. Since the movement began in 2008, the company has deployed $49 billion in commitments impacting 1.3 billion lives.