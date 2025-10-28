‘Go-Love-Go’ Rounds Out Indie Rom-Com Cast With Katie Lowes and ‘Call Me Kat’ Stars

“Call Me Kat” may have ended over two years ago, but the cast remains close — as evident by their mini-reunion in the upcoming film, “go-LOVE-go.”

Mayim Bialik and Cheyenne Jackson were already announced to join writer/star John Griffin, Katie Lowes, Brandon Scott, Colin McCalla and Cameron Cowperthwaite in the indie rom-com from director Nell Teare. Autumn Reeser, Shane Johnson, Danielle Savre, Roberto Montesinos, Tara Buck, Keili Lefkovitz and Amir Talai now round out the cast.

“The semi-autobiographical film follows John [Griffin], who is newly out at 41 and fighting writer’s block. After he wins a trip for two, his best friend Keili introduces him to West Hollywood, hoping to find him a travel buddy and a fresh script idea. However, John gets more than he bargains for when his writing research leads him to the heart of Tiago, a brilliant engineering student and recent immigrant who go-go dances to pay for community college,” per the logline.

The updated casting news also comes three years after their “Call Me Kat” co-star Leslie Jordan died at age 67.

“go-LOVE-go” is produced by Griffin and Teare. Executive producers include Helena Springs Hamilton, Charles Oppenheimer, Shawn Sims, Ido Tadmor and Sean Bryan, with Lisa Ebeyer as co-EP and casting by Jamie Castro.