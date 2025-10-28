‘Go-Love-Go’ Rounds Out Indie Rom-Com Cast With Katie Lowes and ‘Call Me Kat’ Stars

Autumn Reeser, Shane Johnson, Danielle Savre, Roberto Montesinos, Tara Buck, Keili Lefkovitz and Amir Talai join John Griffin, Mayim Bialik and Cheyenne Jackson in the Nell Teare movie

Brandon Scott, Katie Lowes
Brandon Scott and Katie Lowes in "go-LOVE-go" (Photo by Martina Paradiso)

“Call Me Kat” may have ended over two years ago, but the cast remains close — as evident by their mini-reunion in the upcoming film, “go-LOVE-go.”

Mayim Bialik and Cheyenne Jackson were already announced to join writer/star John Griffin, Katie Lowes, Brandon Scott, Colin McCalla and Cameron Cowperthwaite in the indie rom-com from director Nell Teare. Autumn Reeser, Shane Johnson, Danielle Savre, Roberto Montesinos, Tara Buck, Keili Lefkovitz and Amir Talai now round out the cast.

“The semi-autobiographical film follows John [Griffin], who is newly out at 41 and fighting writer’s block. After he wins a trip for two, his best friend Keili introduces him to West Hollywood, hoping to find him a travel buddy and a fresh script idea. However, John gets more than he bargains for when his writing research leads him to the heart of Tiago, a brilliant engineering student and recent immigrant who go-go dances to pay for community college,” per the logline.

The updated casting news also comes three years after their “Call Me Kat” co-star Leslie Jordan died at age 67.

“go-LOVE-go” is produced by Griffin and Teare. Executive producers include Helena Springs Hamilton, Charles Oppenheimer, Shawn Sims, Ido Tadmor and Sean Bryan, with Lisa Ebeyer as co-EP and casting by Jamie Castro.

