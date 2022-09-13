A fifth film in the “God’s Not Dead” franchise is officially a go at Pure Flix and Pinnacle Peak Pictures.

“God’s Not Dead” is slated to release in 2023, almost a decade after the first film premiered and two years after the most recent chapter debuted.

The newest installment in the popular Christian drama series will once again take place in the world of politics. According to the official description, the plot kicks off when a favored incumbent suddenly suspends his candidacy for Congress, an embittered but brilliant campaign strategist is lured out of retirement and convinces Reverend Dave Hill to run for office. The race pits them both against formidable opponents from their past, each with plans to inexorably remove religion’s influence on public policy. Set against a backdrop of unprecedented political, civil and spiritual unrest, Dave struggles to answer an increasingly relevant question of our time: Is God dead in American politics?

Franchise producer David A.R. White will return to star as Reverend Dave. Dean Cain, Isaiah Washington, Ray Wise, Cory Oliver and Brad Heller are also set to reprise their roles. Harold Cronk, who helmed the original “God’s Not Dead” and sequel “God’s Not Dead 2”, will direct “God’s Not Dead: Rise Up.”

“This is a new chapter in the ‘God’s Not Dead’ franchise and we can’t wait to share this with all the fans,” White said. “I’m still humbled, eight years later, that this type of movie and this message resonates with so many people. The legacy and impact of ‘God’s Not Dead’ is undeniable and I’m so proud and honored to be a part of this movement.”

“It’s important to me to be involved in projects that will resonate with an audience for a long time after they’ve seen it and that’s exactly what the ‘God’s Not Dead’ franchise is about,” said Washington, who played Rep. Daryl Smith in 2021’s “God’s Not Dead: We the People.” “It’s about calling people to use their talents and be of service in their communities in a way that is unique to them.”

Added Cain, who appeared in the original film: “I’m blessed to come back and be a part of the ‘God’s Not Dead’ legacy – it’s such a moving message and challenge to audiences to get them thinking about the difference they can make in their communities and country.”

Production will begin later this year in South Carolina. Pure Flix and Pinnacle Peak Pictures will produce and distribute the film.

The “God’s Not Dead” franchise has grossed more than $100 million worldwide. The first film starred Shane Harper as a Christian college student who challenges his philosophy professor’s (Kevin Sorbo) belief that God is dead. The next three films, which premiered in 2016, 2018 and 2021, have featured actors such as Melissa Joan Hart, Jeanine Pirro and John Corbett. All four films are available to stream on Pure Flix.