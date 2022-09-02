September has arrived, which means plenty are ready to kickstart fall — and further “Spooky Season” — into high gear. One quick fix is to throw on a season-appropriate movie, and this month a bevy of horror titles are being newly added to various streaming services. Those films and more make up our list of the best new movies to stream in September, which also includes bona fide new releases like Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe film “Blonde,” Disney’s live-action take on “Pinocchio” and Rob Zombie’s “Munsters” movie.

There’s also a number of noteworthy new-to-streaming films that were new releases earlier this year, including “Jurassic World Dominion” coming to Peacock (in theatrical and extended versions) and Marvel’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” on Disney+. So find something new to watch from our list of the best new movies streaming in September below.

Fight Club

20th Century Fox

September 1, Hulu

If it’s been awhile since you’ve seen “Fight Club,” you’re due for a rewatch. While David Fincher’s seminal 1999 film is still hilarious and searing, it was also widely misunderstood upon release. Fincher himself described it as a romantic comedy, and the film is decrying the toxic masculinity that abounds instead of celebrating it – although try telling that to the legion of boys whose main takeaway from the film was that they should start their own fight club. The trifecta of Edward Norton, Brad Pitt and Helena Bonham Carter is phenomenal, and that ending still hits just as hard no matter how many times you’ve seen it. – Adam Chitwood

The Mask of Zorro

Sony Pictures

September 1, Hulu

Before “The Mummy” or “The Pirates of the Caribbean,” there was “The Mask of Zorro.” The 1998 film is based on the classic TV series of the same name, but director Martin Campbell injects this 19th century-set tale with enough intrigue, adventure and swashbuckling to keep a grin on your face from beginning to end. Anthony Hopkins stars as the original Zorro, who has been in prison for 20 years. When a hapless bandit played by Antonio Banderas breaks him out, he sets about training him in the ways of Zorro to help rescue his daughter, played by Catherine Zeta-Jones, from the clutches of the man who first put him in prison. – Adam Chitwood

True Lies

20th Century Fox

September 1, Hulu

For a director as celebrated and successful as James Cameron, some of his movies are weirdly hard to find, especially in any kind of decent new edition. “True Lies,” which has never been released on Blu-ray or in 4K, is one of those movies. Occasionally it flits around various streaming services but has yet to find a permanent home and so you have to grab it everytime it pops up. Like right now! “True Lies,” a loose remake of 1991 French farce “La Totale!” is one of Cameron’s more underappreciated triumphs – a sleek, very funny action movie where Arnold Schwarzenegger is a secret spy and Jamie Lee Curtis is his bored wife who finally uncovers the truth. While some of the sheen of the movie has worn off in the years since its release (particularly its unflattering portrayal of Middle Eastern stereotypes and allegations that the stunt coordinator molested a young Eliza Dushku), it still remains a kicky delight and captures a moment in time when Cameron was more concerned with characters than computer graphics. Now who wants to light the summoning circle for a 4K Blu-ray? – Drew Taylor

10 Cloverfield Lane

Paramount Pictures

September 1, Paramount+

If you’re looking to celebrate spooky season early, director Dan Trachtenberg’s “10 Cloverfield Lane” sets the tone nicely. While the film is loosely connected to the “Cloverfield” franchise, it’s more of a contained thriller packed with twists and turns. Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars as a young woman who gets into a car crash and wakes up in an underground bunker, with a man (played by John Goodman) telling her he saved her from an even that has left Earth uninhabitable. She’s joined by another man, played by John Gallagher Jr., and together the trio try to live a life together all while the motives of each remains murky. After watching this, check out Trachtenberg’s latest film “Prey” also on Hulu! – Adam Chitwood

Zodiac

Paramount Pictures

September 1, Paramount+

David Fincher’s magnum opus, “Zodiac” (which, it should be reiterated at every polite juncture, wasn’t nominated for a single Academy Award) charts the case of the Zodiac killer, a mysterious figure who only murdered a handful of people but whose mystique, thanks to frequent interactions with local press and the distribution of coded cyphers, would far outweigh his crimes. Fincher assembles an impressive cast (among them: Mark Ruffalo, Jake Gyllenhaal, Anthony Edwards, Robert Downey, Jr.) whose lives were either directly or indirectly impacted by the killer (Gyllenhaal plays a newspaper cartoonist who becomes consumed with uncovering the truth about the murders). Shot with what was then cutting-edge digital photography and visual effects techniques, Fincher stages historical moments with shocking accuracy; it’s less a recreation than a conjuring. And the movie’s mournful tone only adds to its power. Nobody ever caught the Zodiac. He still could be out there. Working on his puzzles. – Drew Taylor

Gone Girl

20th Century Fox

September 1, Peacock

David Fincher and “Gone Girl” is a match made in heaven. This adaptation of the Gillian Flynn book of the same name is at once hilarious and thrilling, starting as a whodunit mystery thriller before morphing into a searing look into relationships and the masks we wear with our partners – and what happens when we get tired of wearing them. Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Carrie Coon, Kim Dickens and Tyler Perry are expertly cast, with Affleck in particular turning in one of the best performances of his career. This one’s a hoot and a terrific date night movie. – Adam Chitwood

Psycho, Psycho II, Psycho III, Psycho ‘98

Universal Pictures

September 1, Peacock

“Psycho II,” released more than 20 years after the original film and once again starring Anthony Perkins and Vera Miles, was the prototypical legacy sequel, inheriting bits from the Alfred Hitchcock classic while inventing new elements that would sustain future installments. It’s a pretty perfect sequel, even if you don’t buy that third act twist. Perkins is as committed as he was the first time around, Meg Tilly is terrific as the new Marion and Robert Loggia and Dennis Franz deliver colorful supporting performances. (Also Jerry Goldsmith’s score is outstanding without ever directly aping Bernard Herrmann, except, you know, when absolutely necessary.) “Psycho III” is even more lurid, with Perkins also handling directing duties and amping up the seediness considerably while continuing the story from “Psycho II” (he also furnishes the movies with some of the very best transitions). While “Psycho IV” is also a ton of fun (with Henry Thomas playing a younger Norman Bates) it’s sadly not coming to Peacock this month (Shout Factory put out a collection-worthy Blu-ray a few years ago), but at least we get Gus Van Sant’s underrated remake from 1998. This shot-for-shot “Psycho” makes some odd stylistic choices occasionally but it’s hard not to applaud it for sheer chutzpah. (Also, in the wake of Anne Heche’s tragic passing, it’s a nice tribute to her.) “Psycho” is one of Universal’s most prized possessions; it’d be nice to see them giving the entire franchise its proper due. Because every installment is killer. – Drew Taylor

Shaun of the Dead

Focus Features

September 1, Peacock

The zombie genre was cooked, and then “Shaun of the Dead” came along. This “zom-rom-com” is lovingly crafted by filmmaker Edgar Wright, co-writer and star Simon Pegg and co-star Nick Frost as a comedic twist on – and tribute to – the zombie genre as Pegg and Frost play a pair of underachieving young men who find themselves battling a zombie apocalypse. To make matters worse, Pegg’s character Shaun is in the middle of a fight with his girlfriend. This is the film that put this trio on the map in a big way, and it remains a go-to favorite come Spooky Season. – Adam Chitwood

Elvis

Warner Bros.

September 2, HBO Max

There’s very little middle ground when it comes to “Elvis,” Baz Luhrmann’s extravagant musical biopic. Either you fall in love with its aesthetic, which depicts Elvis (as portrayed by “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star Austin Butler) as the puppet for a scheming Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), festooned with editorial flourishes and stylistic embellishments, or you think that its high drama is actually, somehow, both overwrought and undercooked. We very much fall into the camp of “Elvis” lovers, particularly in the movie’s first half, when Luhrmann really lets his freak flag fly. (There are times when the movie is genuinely overwhelming, in the best possible way.) Butler is a revelation, even if the movie’s unconventional structure occasionally forces him to play second-fiddle to Hanks’ sneering, Goldmember-like performance, which sees the actor caked in prosthetics and speaking with a bizarre accent. Even some of the more bizarre elements of the movie, like its ability to indulge in nearly every musical biopic cliché years after “Walk Hard” seemingly shattered those tropes, seem muted compared to all of “Elvis’” glittery accomplishments. – Drew Taylor

Lupin III: The First

Toho

September 2, Hulu

First, a brief refresher: “Lupin III” is a comic book character created by Japanese writer Kazuhiko Katō, who went by the pen name Monkey Punch. The charismatic, daredevil thief who claims to be the grandson of Arsène Lupin, a literary character created by Maurce Leblanc (and recently translated into a new Netflix series), has inspired countless adaptations and spin-offs (the best and arguably most well known is “The Castle of Cagliostro,” an early Hayao Miyazaki effort). But with “Lupin the III: The First,” the character was translated into uncharted territory – 3D animation. What makes the movie so fun is that writer/director Takashi Yamazaki did everything to maintain its essential anime-ness, while boldly pushing it into a new dimension (literally). This isn’t as easy as it sounds, even Studio Ghibli stumbled on their last effort, the CG-animated “Earwig and the Witch.” But with “Lupin III: The First,” it comes across as effortless; this is a big, cool animated adventure that you can’t help but love. Where is the sequel? – Drew Taylor

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul

Focus Features

September 2, Peacock

If you’re looking for a good laugh, check out the new release “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” On Peacock at the same time it’s in theaters, the comedy stars Regina Hall as Trinitie Childs – the proud first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch, who together with her husband Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), once served a congregation in the tens of thousands. But after a scandal forces their church to temporarily close, Trinitie and Lee-Curtis must reopen their church and rebuild their congregation to make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen. Daniel Kaluuya serves as a producer. – Adam Chitwood

Jurassic World Dominion (Theatrical and Extended Cuts)

Universal Pictures

September 2, Peacock

One of the year’s biggest blockbusters is now streaming, as two different cuts of “Jurassic World Dominion” are available on Peacock. Crafted as a conclusive entry in the “Jurassic World” saga, the film brings back Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard’s characters in a new story that finds them battling a worldwide threat all while dinosaurs roam freely around the globe. The threat is so large that “Jurassic Park” actors Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum are roped in to help. Your mileage may vary on how much you get out of this one, but it’s a kick to see the original characters back and there are certainly some cool dinosaurs on display. Word of advice: Opt for the extended version, which is a step up from the theatrical cut (and endorsed by co-writer/director Colin Trevorrow). – Adam Chitwood

Thor: Love and Thunder

Marvel Studios

September 8, Disney+

Ready to feel the thunder? Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder” follows the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) paling around with the Guardians of the Galaxy (led by Chris Pratt) and attempting to figure out his place in the universe. All of his soul-searching is first interrupted and intensified by the reappearance of Jane (Natalie Portman), who is now wielding the power of Thor (and also dying of cancer). Together, they embark on an intergalactic journey to stop Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) from wiping out all the gods (and throwing everything into chaos). Once again directed by “Thor: Ragnarok” filmmaker Taika Waititi, the emphasis is on being even more comedic and outrageous (there are some truly outsized visuals), only this time with a lovely emotional undercurrent. It barely hangs together, but it’s still a wild ride. – Drew Taylor

Pinocchio

Disney

September 8, Disney+

Round and round we go! The latest live-action remake of a beloved Disney animated feature isn’t just any animated feature, it’s arguably the greatest Disney animated feature of all time (at the very least it’s the best Disney animated feature that Walt himself supervised). But, you know, no pressure. This new “Pinocchio” is directed by Robert Zemeckis, who has recruited his frequent collaborator Tom Hanks to star as Geppetto, the kindly woodcarver who builds Pinocchio (voiced here by Ben Ainsworth). Keegan-Michael Key and Joseph Gordon-Levitt also provided voices, while Cynthia Erivo and Luke Evans make appearances. Based on the marketing materials, this looks like a zippy recreation, translating much of the jaw-dropping 2D animation into lush 3D while adding new flourishes (and probably deleting things like Pinocchio taking big puffs from a cigar). Once you get past the shock of an attempt to remake a certifiable classic, chances are “Pinocchio” will reveal its own delights. – Drew Taylor

Mija

Disney+

September 16, Disney+

“Mija” follows which follows two daughters of undocumented immigrants navigating the music industry, serves as the inaugural film in a new Disney Original Documentary initiative. And as such, all eyes are on it. The documentary premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, where it received rave reviews and was quickly acquired by Disney for its direct-to-consumer streaming platform Disney+. The debut feature from Emmy-nominated Mexican American Isabel Castro, “Mija” had an Oscar-qualifying theatrical run in early August. (That’s right, it’s going for that Oscar gold.) If “Mija” is even half as powerful as early audiences have made it out to be, this will be one to watch – both on the platform and come awards season. – Drew Taylor

Do Revenge

Netflix

September 16, Netflix

A clever twist on Hitchcock’s “Stranger on a Train,” the new Netflix release “Do Revenge” stars Maya Hawke (“Stranger Things”) and Camila Mendes (“Riverdale”) as a pair of high school students who seek to “do revenge” against each other’s enemies. Mendes is a popular girl whose life is upended with the release of a sex tape, while Hawke plays a transfer student who has to go to school with an old bully. The movie hails from writer/director Jennifer Kaitlyn Robinson who previously directed “Someone Great” and co-wrote “Thor: Love and Thunder.” – Adam Chitwood

Vengeance

Focus Features

September 16, Peacock

B.J. Novak’s feature directorial debut “Vengeance” is streaming on Peacock this month. Novak wrote, directed and stars in the film as a podcaster who travels from New York to West Texas to investigate the death of the girl he was hooking up with. Darkly funny, the Jason Blum-produced film also stars Issa Rae, Ashton Kutcher, Boyd Holbrook, Dove Cameron and J. Smith-Cameron. – Adam Chitwood

The Outfit

Mark Rylance and Zoey Deutch in “The Outfit” (Focus Features)

September 16, Prime Video

A contained spy thriller with a heck of a lead performance, “The Outfit” hails from Oscar-winning “The Imitation Game” writer Graham Moore who serves as writer and director on the story of an English tailor (played by Mark Rylance) who gets caught up in a mob war one night while working late in his shop on Saints Row. Zoey Deutch, Dylan O’Brien and Johnny Flynn co-star in the film which largely takes place in the same location, but is dripping with tension and packed with reveals. – Adam Chitwood

Athena

Netflix

September 23, Netflix

The son of director Costa-Gavras (“Z,” “State of Siege”), Romain Gavras has grown from a music video wunderkind (with his memorable clips for artists like M.I.A. and Jay-Z and Kanye West’s Watch the Throne project) to one of international cinema’s most exciting modern filmmakers while holding firm to those pop sensibilities (he always has the coolest artists contribute to his scores). 2018’s “The World is Yours” felt like the filmmaker reaching a new plateau; it felt wholly original while still acknowledging its forebearers (the title is a reference to “Scarface”). It was one of the best films of that year but was unceremoniously dumped on Netflix. Hopefully the same fate doesn’t await “Athena.” While the logline and early marketing materials err on the side of the nebulous (“Hours after the tragic death of their youngest brother in unexplained circumstances, three siblings have their lives thrown into chaos”) but early word is that his scope has widened and his political edge sharpened. It’s not just one of the most anticipated movies of September – it’s one of the most anticipated movies of this year. – Drew Taylor

Lou

Netflix

September 23, Netflix

If you had “Allison Janney killing a guy with an empty can of soup” on your 2022 bingo card, congrats! “Lou” is the movie for you! In the 1980s Pacific Northwest, Jurnee Smollett (from “Lovecraft Country”) plays a single mom who teams up with Janney to find her kidnapped daughter, who has been taken by her estranged husband (Logan Marshall-Green). Together they seek out some very bad dudes. The trailer makes the movie looks like some gender-flipped, “John Wick”-adjacent fun but there’s some meat on “Lou’s” bones. J.J. Abrams produced the movie, and you know he loves a good mystery. Come to see Janney beat the hell out of dudes, stay for something altogether more intriguing. – Drew Taylor

The Call of the Wild

Disney

September 23, Disney+

“The Call of the Wild” had the misfortune of opening theatrically just a few days before the world shut down due to the coronavirus. It’s a shame, too, because the movie, a technologically savvy update of the Jack London novel, is a real treat – one that is ripe for rediscovery. As directed by Chris Sanders, an animation heavyweight who worked at Disney for a long time and directed “Lilo & Stitch” (with Dean DuBlois), the story of an incredibly gruff man (Harrison Ford) and the connection he forges with a puckish dog (mercifully computer-generated), this “Call of the Wild” has visual wit and zippy action set pieces. (The muscular screenplay was written by Michael Green, who wrote “Blade Runner 2049” and “Jungle Cruise.”) The online discussion of the realism of the dog is largely irrelevant; it, like the rest of the movie, works if you give into it. Just go on the adventure, would ya? – Drew Taylor

The Munsters

Universal Pictures

September 27, Netflix

Whew boy. Few trailers have generated the kind of discussion that the spot for Rob Zombie’s “The Munsters” did when it debuted online earlier this year. And honestly that trailer was bizarre and wonky, but given Zombie’s history as an adventurous and highly literate filmmaker, we’re hoping for the best here. “The Munsters” is based on the goofy, monster-themed sitcom that ran on NBC in the 1960s. If the trailer is truthful, Zombie has maintained a lot of that series’ kitschy aesthetic, serving as something of a prequel to the original show. While the cast isn’t exactly inspiring (it includes a bunch of Zombie regulars, including Jeff Daniel Phillips, Sheri Moon Zombie, Daniel Roebuck and Richard Blake), the idea of the director of “The Devil’s Rejects” taking on such an agreeably campy property certainly is. – Drew Taylor

Blonde

Blonde. Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. Cr. Netflix © 2022

September 28, Netflix

A glitzy Netflix biopic of Marilyn Monroe sounds straightforward right? Well, not so fast. “Blonde,” adapted from the Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name by Australian writer/director Andrew Dominik, is so provocative that the Motion Picture Associate gave it an NC-17 rating, a rating meant for explicitly adult material that has become synonymous with the X-ratings fancied by pornographers and grindhouse theaters. (It joins the ranks of “Showgirls,” “Blue is the Warmest Color,” Pedro Almodovar’s “Bad Education” and standup specials from Martin Lawrence and Andrew “Dice” Clay.) “Blonde” stars Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, with Adrien Brody as Arthur Miller and Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio. Dominik’s close collaborators Nick Cave and Warren Ellis provide the movie’s score. Dominik hasn’t directed a narrative feature since “Killing Them Softly” which came out an entire decade ago. It’s been too long. Bring on the controversy. – Drew Taylor

Hocus Pocus 2

Walt Disney Studios

September 30, Disney+

It’s finally happening. A proper sequel to the 1993 cult classic is actually here! And what’s more, “Hocus Pocus 2” (this time directed by “The Proposal” director Anne Fletcher) actually managed to reunite its trio of iconic stars – Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy – for this new supernatural adventure. (Doug Jones also returns as the undead Billy Butcherson.) Not much is known about the plot of this new outing, beyond the fact that “three high-school students must work together to stop the Sanderson sisters who have returned to present-day Salem.” But does that really matter? The gals are back, the camp will undoubtedly be turned up to 11, and if it’s even halfway decent you’ll probably watch it alongside the original every Halloween. As it should be. – Drew Taylor