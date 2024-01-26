Super7, which has become the premiere destination for the very best pop culture collectibles and apparel, is about to unleash a limited-edition version of the King of the Monsters. That’s right, to celebrate the “Godzilla Minus Color” version of “Godzilla Minus One,” in theaters again Friday with its rerelease, the company is releasing a black-and-white version of Godzilla. And it’s a doozy.

The figure, which will be available exclusively on Super7.com, stands at over 8 inches tall and 14 inches long. It comes with a variety of interchangeable heads and is authentically approved by “Godzilla Minus One” director, Takashi Yamazaki. (They used the same 3D models from the film to make the figure.) The figure is part of Super7’s genuinely amazing ULTIMATES! line, which feature extraordinary detail and design.

But act fast if you want to grab this stunning figure, since pre-orders will only be up until Feb. 1.

“Godzilla Minus One” was, earlier this week, nominated for the Best Visual Effects Oscar, making it the first “Godzilla” film to be nominated for an Oscar. It is one of a number of milestones that the film, which is set before the events of the 1954 original “Godzilla” (hence “Godzilla Minus One”) and returns the characters to its primal power has racked up in its theatrical run, from crossing the $100 million mark worldwide to becoming the highest-grossing Japanese language film ever released in the United States. Originally intended for a brief theatrical run in America in early December, the movie is still playing – with both the color and black-and-white versions now available in theaters.

Take a look at more images from the Super7 figure below.

Super7