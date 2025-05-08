‘Godzilla Minus One’ Director Takashi Yamazaki to Develop New Theme Park Ride Based on the Monster

Takashi Yamazaki, the Oscar-winning director of “Godzilla Minus One,” will write, direct and produce the visual effects for a brand‑new Godzilla ride attraction for Toho International, the Japanese studio’s U.S.-based subsidiary. The new attraction will begin rolling out this summer.

Yamazaki’s first Godzilla attraction, “Godzilla the Ride: Giant Monsters Ultimate Battle,” is currently showing at Seibuen Amusement Park, Japan. According to the official release, it has “earned global acclaim for its exceptional quality and epic scale, regularly seeing an outstanding audience satisfaction rate.” The new attraction will be distributed to additional locations through the iRide system developed by Taiwan’s Brogent Technologies, Inc.

“I’m thrilled to return to Godzilla’s world from the passenger seat,” Yamazaki said in a Wednesday statement. “What powerful foes will emerge? Where will this ride take us next? As a ride enthusiast myself, I can’t wait for my first spin — and I’m working day and night with our team to make this the most terrifying ride in the world.”

Specifics are being kept under wraps, but the plan is “for the scope and scale to surpass that of the original acclaimed theme park experience, offering fans once again an experience unlike anything they’ve ever witnessed featuring the King of the Monsters,” according to the official release.

Additionally, Yamazaki is working on a follow-up to “Godzilla Minus One.”